In “Coming of Winter” by Tom Threadgill, FBI special agent Jeremy Winter has been with the agency for 23 years and is on the cusp of retirement. He is also ex-military with possible undiagnosed PTSD and has a bum leg. He is not a happy camper.
The FBI has recently transferred Jeremy from Virginia to a small field office in Missouri, far away from his ladylove, fellow agent Maggie Keeley. Her custody arrangement with her ex-husband requires her to stay in Washington, D.C. Jeremy is also unhappy about his change of duties. He has been a countrywide specialist in serial killers and quite good at what he does. He now is assigned to chase routine white-collar criminals, something he has absolutely no interest in doing.
As the story opens, a former colleague from Afghanistan calls Jeremy and asks for his assistance. The former colleague’s ex-wife has not cashed her alimony checks for three weeks and seems to be missing. Jeremy welcomes the chance to investigate something exciting for a change. After this effort dead ends, it leads to another case, which Jeremy begins to suspect may involve a serial killer. This puts him in conflict with his ex-boss who is insistent that he does not waste time on mere supposition. At the same time, another conflict rears its ugly head. Jeremy had witnessed illegal behavior in Afghanistan and his well-connected superior there, Col. Ramsey Cronfeld, whose wife is now a possible presidential candidate, is insisting that he sign a nondisclosure agreement if he and his lady friend wish to continue with the bureau. He has no interest in signing it. These two narrative tracks build with increasing tension to the book’s unexpected and thrilling climax.
This is not the usual suspense book that has the reader guessing who the bad guy is. He is identified early in the story. The emphasis is not on whodunit but instead on how this serial killer can be stopped. The book alternates between Jeremy’s and the killer’s points of view. It really gets into the mind of the killer and covers a lot about his family, his line of work, and his love and devotion to his wife and children. This devil is not a creepy, scary creature but a nice average-looking man with a lovely family. From what I have read this is statistically a very realistic profile. Both his and Jeremy’s characters are interesting and well-developed.
Now, I need to warn you that while this book is extremely engaging, it is also very heavy and depressing, even though Threadgill doesn’t try to milk the yuck factor. Early in the book, the killer puts a body through a hay bailer. Later, he takes his sons out to shoot stray dogs. There is also decapitation and severing of limbs. There is plenty of violence from the beginning, and it continues throughout the book. The crimes, however, do not have the sexual overtone of R-rated literature. There is no rape or torture. It just is sad and frightening that people like this can be walking around free anywhere. The book is nicely written with an almost breathtaking juxtaposition of light and heavy. I will tell you that at the end the killer does not really get caught. The only hard evidence is his final act, which leaves behind no triable evidence tying him to his crimes.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Demonic Conspiracy.”