The curse of sunny, blue-sky August is ”hurricane anticipation.” We know it is coming. We know we must prepare. We anticipate and wait, searching with great care the prophecies of our personal, favorite weather guru. This year they predict 14-20 named storms. They’ve been wrong before.
Assuming that there are no trees planted in wrong places on your property, your next problem after “keeping the storms away,” is keeping your existing trees with enough foliage on them to assure growth after a storm, but not so much that the wind will topple the tree.
If you’re not an expert with a chainsaw, hire an expert. Problem solved.
If you do decide to trim your tree branches yourself, to open their canopy and allow the wind to soar unrestricted through them, start now by assessing each tree to determine which branches should be sacrificed to “Wendy the Wind Witch.”
Look at the interior branches that may be crossing over each other first. Branches that rub against each other damage their bark and make the tree vulnerable to disease. Also check for branches that seem to be losing leaves. The aim is to remove evidence of disease or damage and leave robust, healthy limbs. Stand way back from the tree and assess the space it occupies in the landscape. Does it look top heavy? The 90-mph winds of a Category 1 hurricane will turn the tree branches into a sail and send them lofting through the landscape. Are they askew? Watch the tree pirouette!
Remove branches from the interior first. This opens up space for the wind to flitter through the foliage. Do not remove more than 25% of the foliage at any one time. Avoid “hat-racking” or “topping,” which is cutting off the top of the tree to shorten it.
If you have trimmed the tree before, like last hurricane season, be careful where you cut again. If the tree begins crying, stop trimming.
Then, what to do with the leftover branches? Call for a bulk waste pick-up to rid your yard of the lopped-off branch residue.
There are 30,000 chainsaw accidents every year. That is the most dangerous part of yard work. Using electricity after a storm is also dangerous. Make sure that everything electric is turned off, except one small light so you know when power returns. An electric surge can destroy small appliances.
If it is night when the power goes off, DO NOT USE CANDLES! Make sure that batteries are fresh for a flashlight.
If a tree goes over, you might want to be prepared to keep its roots wet for a while before a busy arborist arrives. Wet towels, tarps and sheets before the storm hits. Water may not be available after a storm if there is no electricity to pump it. Save newspapers, which are biodegradable, to use after a storm. Tree roots shouldn’t be left exposed to the dry air. Do not use plastic to cover tree roots, they need to breathe.
Smile. The sun will shine again.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.