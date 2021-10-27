When I read a book, I immediately begin to pigeon-hole it into a category in my mind. Crime novels can fall into three classifications. They can be mysteries, thrillers or suspense stories. These are not necessarily the same. A mystery involves the main character tracking down the truth about an event. If the protagonist is in danger, it is usually moderate and only becomes a problem as the investigator approaches the truth. In a thriller, the protagonist is in danger from the outset. In a suspense novel, the main character may only gradually become aware of the looming danger. In a mystery, the reader is exposed to the same information as the detective, but in a suspense story, the reader is aware of things unknown to the protagonist. For example, he may see the antagonist plant a bomb and then have the suspense of wondering when it will explode. Sometimes the publisher helps me classify books, but too often, this promotional description turns out to be misleading. “Bahama Crisis” is one of those books that has some attributes of all three kinds of crime stories.
Author Desmond Bagley was a British journalist, novelist and short story writer who was principally known for thrillers taking place in exotic locations. His own resumé was as exotic as the ones of the characters he created. His experiences took him all over the globe. He was an avid boater and sailor who loved classical music, military history and war games. His books have been translated into more than 20 languages.
The protagonist of “Bahama Crisis,” Tom Mangan, is an affluent white Bahamian who is the proprietor of a number of luxury hotels on various islands in the Bahamas. His future is enhanced when a billionaire Texas family wants to go into partnership with him and infuse his corporation with $50 million. The day Tom clinches the deal should have been a red-letter day. Instead, it becomes a nightmare when his wife and daughter go missing after his private yacht disappears on a routine trip to Miami. Soon after that, a series of unexplainable disasters begin to befall his hotels. These unrelated events have only one thing in common: All of them rock the Bahamian tourism business, which is 80% of the country’s economy. I’ll stop with my synopsis at this point.
The book takes place in the 1980s. It is not a simple suspense novel. It sometimes seems a cross between “Hawaii-5-0” and “Howard’s Way,” with a shade of Dick Francis thrown in. There is one major difference, however. It has much more violence. It also dabbles in some offbeat humor courtesy of one family of lethal Texas good-old-boys and a second family of equally virulent Texas hicks who come to Tom’s aid, and rescue and protect him from the first bunch of sadistic, murderous rubes.
While elements of the plot concern the entire Bahamian nation, the author made the story very personal. Essentially, the story is one of Mangan’s vendetta against those involved in his wife and daughter’s disappearance. In the course of his actions, he discovers that the mysterious events were all part of a grander scheme. While some readers may think the book is somewhat soap opera-like and some of the characters stereotypical, I enjoyed both the business management and adventure aspects of the book.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Demonic Conspiracy.”