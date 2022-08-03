Watering

Keeping the soil moist will help your plants flourish.

 PIXABAY/Contributed

The whole country is HOT. Stanton, Nebraska, where I was born in August 1943 in an un-air conditioned community hospital, is 110 degrees. The Nebraska landscape is reverting to desert. My grandfather’s farmland along the rich river bottom of the Elkhorn River is yellow, not green. The higher land across the highway was already a sandy desert even when I was a child.

Here, in the Florida Keys, we are surrounded by a cool ocean and blessed with temperatures below 90 degrees. While that temperature may seem mild compared to the rest of the U.S., it is hot on our little islands. We need to take special actions, especially for potted plants and non-native species. Some easy precautions will help to keep the island green instead of yellow.