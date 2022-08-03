The whole country is HOT. Stanton, Nebraska, where I was born in August 1943 in an un-air conditioned community hospital, is 110 degrees. The Nebraska landscape is reverting to desert. My grandfather’s farmland along the rich river bottom of the Elkhorn River is yellow, not green. The higher land across the highway was already a sandy desert even when I was a child.
Here, in the Florida Keys, we are surrounded by a cool ocean and blessed with temperatures below 90 degrees. While that temperature may seem mild compared to the rest of the U.S., it is hot on our little islands. We need to take special actions, especially for potted plants and non-native species. Some easy precautions will help to keep the island green instead of yellow.
Everyone complains about the high humidity, but the plants love it. It helps keep the soil moist. Moist soil is desirable. Water outdoors when water is likely to remain in the soil and not evaporate out of it during the high sun hours. Evening watering will encourage long-lasting moisture in the soil. It is also much more pleasurable for the gardener. Test the soil at about 3 inches below the surface to determine how long to keep the sprinkler running. Do not water during the sunny daylight hours. Night watering ensures that the plants are well-watered and it saves water usage, which is good for the environment and your water bill. Early morning watering before the sun is up is another alternative. Of course, that requires that the gardener is up before sunrise.
Water the soil in potted plants until the water runs out of the bottom. Check the soil around the edges of the pot for even moisture, not just allowing water to stream out through the bottom drain hole without wetting the entire pot of soil.
A tiny bit of fertilizer added to the potting water will do wonderful things for the hungry plant, especially if it has been in the same pot for a long time. Like humans, plants respond to their environment. Soil is their medium and they grow with what they absorb from the soil. Adding fertilizer will encourage growth.
I place my potted plants near the edge of my balcony to get any unexpected rainwater. On sunny days, pots can be moved to more shady spots. This may give the plants a nervous breakdown as they are not used to traveling. Speak gently to them while you water to reassure them that you are there to keep them happy. This may or may not help the plant, but it will make you feel better.
Native plants in Key West landscapes tolerate hot, dry weather. They survive drought, floods, high winds, high salt content and heat. They are survivors. Foreigners to the landscape may need watching to help them survive.
Because of COVID, we all have spent a lot more time involved with our own landscapes. Our newly focused attention to the nearby landscape may result in changes that improve the beauty or ease of maintenance in the landscape. Bravo!
I encourage planting that is water-wise in order to conserve the use of water in the landscape. Native plants fulfill that requirement. Invasives should be removed by hand.
Use this time of isolation to carefully examine the garden. Time is on your side.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.