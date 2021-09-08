When I first received the bound galley of “Lakota Voices” from the author, I will admit that I had no idea who the Lakota Indians of South Dakota were. The closest I ever came to South Dakota was Chicago. My sole point of reference with it was the fact that my Jamaican houseboy, who was a featured character in two of my books, now lives with his Jamaican wife in South Dakota.
Upon closer examination I found out that the Lakota are one of the original Native American tribes who inhabited North America before the arrival of the Europeans and are now a major segment of the Great Sioux Nation. The Sioux can be divided into seven distinct groups. Three groups — the Dakota, the Lakota and the Nakota — represent most of their communities. Sioux! Now, that was a name I knew. The Sioux are, after all, a proud people with a rich heritage who played a prominent role in American history.
A majority of the remaining 70,000 Lakota now live on the Pine Ridge Reservation in the Black Hills portion of southwest South Dakota. This was not always so. Their original home was in Minnesota. They migrated westward and became Great Plains nomads who followed the buffalo herds after they became proficient horsemen using the horses left behind by the Spanish conquistadors. Being fierce, skilled buffalo hunters, their involvement in tribal wars over the fur trade became all but inevitable.
The Lakota history is rich in tradition. In 1804, the Lakota refused to allow the Lewis and Clark expedition to head upstream on the Missouri River. This confrontation resulted in a standoff with no loss of life on either side. In the 1850s, after the signing of a treaty with the U.S. government assuring safe passage for Oregon Trail settlers, renegade Lakota bands attacked emigrant trains and settlers, forcing the U.S. Army to retaliate, kill Indians and imprison a Lakota chief. This resulted in a series of short wars. Their most famous confrontation occurred after the U.S. reneged on a treaty perpetually granting the Black Hills to the Lakotas once gold was discovered there. In the ensuing conflict at Little Bighorn, the Lakota massacred Gen. George Custer and 300 of his troops.
“Lakota Voices” was originally written as a movie documentary screenplay by longtime Key West resident Allen Cody Taube. A schooner live-aboard, Taube describes himself as a writer, illustrator, artist, visionary and sailor. It was originally intended to be produced through the Standing Rock Tribal Council, but the movie never got made. Thirteen years later, because of the encouragement of one of the council’s members, Cody has published the screenplay as a paperback book. He submitted its rough draft to Hermes Creative Awards and subsequently won their 2021 Gold Award for literature.
Cody’s ultimate mission is to give the Lakota people a voice. This 193-page screenplay consists primarily of a series of interviews Cody instigated with a wide variety of modern Lakota. They discuss the past, the present and the future of the Lakota people. About half of the book is pictorial. It contains mostly portrait shots of various warriors who played a vital role in the history of the tribe. Cody should be applauded for documenting the rich heritage of the Lakota and preserving it for future generations.