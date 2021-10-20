“Wood’s Wall” is the second Mac Travis book that I have reviewed for this column. The author, Steven Becker, rabidly enjoys anything associated with the water and divides his time between Tampa and the Florida Keys. The local color from his accurate knowledge of the Keys is very apparent to readers familiar with this area.
The series protagonist, Mac Travis, is a commercial diver who once worked on offshore oil rigs in Galveston, Texas. He fled Galveston for Florida to get away from an abusive relationship with a psycho stripper and decided to live and lay low in the Keys. He fishes, dives and does enough salvage work to pay his bills. He is very much reminiscent for John D. MacDonald’s iconic protagonist, Travis McGee. You might even summarize Becker’s series as Travis McGee meets Mac Travis.
In “Wood’s Wall,” the lives of Mac and his girlfriend, attorney Melanie (Mel) Woodson, are disrupted when Mac’s wayward, trouble-prone deckhand, Alan Trufante (Tru), gets him involved with three irresponsible tourists from Tampa. While fishing, these tourists find some square grouper floating in the ocean that belong to a ruthless Mexican cartel. Instead of doing the intelligent thing, either leaving it in the ocean or turning it over to local authorities, the threesome has visions of grandeur about the windfall profits they can potentially get from selling it on the black market. Missteps begin almost immediately, and their miscalculation turns out to be the worst decision of their lives as what seems to be the case on the surface is only the tip of the iceberg because the bundles contain plutonium being smuggled into the U.S. The cartel will stop at nothing to recover their shipment since it is a crucial part of a much larger picture. I won’t spoil the remainder of the plot by elaborating further.
As he did in the other book in this series that I reviewed (“Wood’s Relic”), Becker develops both his primary and secondary characters well, and they have all the quirkiness that you would expect Keys locals to have. Mac, Mel and Tru make a sometimes daft, sometimes demented trio. The book illustrates well the immortality of greed and how it compromises even supposedly honest people and leads them to make stupid decisions. It was a fun read with plenty of action as well as an easy read with short chapters. There was plenty of action with murders, drugs, romance, intricate plot lines and savvy twists all playing a part. There was at times some plausibility and storyline issues, but I chose to overlook them. One scene where Mac kicks in a door and ends up with a leg full of splinters seemed somewhat unnecessary. But after all this is fiction, and with fiction you can sometimes throw plausibility to the wind.
Despite being part of a series, it works well as a standalone book. As Clive Cussler said about “Wood’s Wall,” “A riveting tale of intrigue and terrorism, Key West characters in their full glory! Fast paced and continually changing direction. Mr. Becker has me hooked on his skillful and adventurous tales from the Conch Republic.”
I agree.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Demonic Conspiracy.”