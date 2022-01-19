Meal prepping is a common strategy for improving eating habits. However, this tactic is often focused primarily on nutritious breakfasts and family dinners. Don’t let lunch go by the wayside; you can skip the fast food breaks by opting for a recipe you can make quickly at home.
Made with Wisconsin Potatoes that are low in calories, high in fiber and a good source of vitamin B6, potassium, vitamin C and antioxidants, a Turkey-Potato Wrap provides a simple solution for swapping out saltier foods for a lean lunch. By making four at a time in just half an hour, lunch is served for most of your work week to help save time on busy mornings while adding vitamins, nutrients and antioxidants to your afternoon meal.
3/4 pound Wisconsin russet potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 tablespoon water
1 tablespoon canola oil
3/4 pound ground lean turkey
1 large carrot, shredded
1/3 cup sliced green onions with tops
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning or basil
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
4 large whole-wheat or high-fiber tortillas
light sour cream (optional)
Place potatoes in microwave-safe bowl; sprinkle with water. Cover, venting one corner. Microwave on high 5-8 minutes until potatoes are tender.
In large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add and break up turkey; cook 5 minutes, tossing occasionally. Mix in carrot; cook 2 minutes. Add potatoes and onions; toss and cook 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; mix in tomato sauce, cheese and Italian seasoning.
Cook, stirring occasionally, 4-5 minutes until mixture is hot and most sauce is absorbed. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. On work surface, lay out tortillas. Place 3/4 cup hot turkey mixture on each; fold and roll for burritos.
Cut in halves. Serve each with sour cream, if desired.