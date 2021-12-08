Shopper’s regret, a disease common to cautious spenders, overtook me immediately after the Key West Garden Club plant sale was over. Luckily, the Garden Club is open often. The special items for sale in the inner sanctum in the propagation area, usually open to members only, was doing a brisk business for many, like me, who cogitate before buying. I selected a 3-foot-tall tree that looked so healthy it might last forever. In fact, it will outlast me, having a life span of over 100 years.
Then I needed a new pot in which to plant my treasure. The tree, Lignum vitae, cost $15. The pot, $35. Will the pot last 100 years like the tree?
In myth, Lignum vitae (Guaiacum sanctum) could give immortality to its owner and was reputedly found in the Garden of Eden. The wizard of Arthurian legend, Merlin, carried a staff made from this “holy wood.” It is still used in modern medicine for many disparate ailments from lack of sexual desire to purges. Christopher Columbus brought it to Europe from America. What a history for this vegetative gem! It’s brilliant blue flowers, like sapphires, grace a garden like they do a ring finger. These trees are easily turned into a bonsai plant. Imagine a 4-inch trunk on a 1-foot-tall tree. Hope to live a long life to see it happen.
The “tree of life” is destined to become an heirloom in my family. But it is not the first plant to travel through generations. My grandmother, Paulina Wilhelmina Schultze, gave my mother a spider plant. It is the gift that keeps on giving. The plant puts out long tendrils with a clutch of leaves at the end. These cloned tendrils can be chopped off and given away. When repotted, they grow into new mother plants and birth dozens of babies. The babies are destined to become gifts, a holiday present that might last hundreds of years, cloning itself over and over.
While the tree of life, native to Florida, may live 100 years, in Nebraska, where my ancestors homesteaded, there were no trees to pass on to future generations. The government gave each farmer to whom they deeded land, 100 baby trees that they were required to plant and water on the plains. Most were planted as a windbreak on the north side of a future house. They saved the home from being buried by winter show. Now the houses are often gone, but the grove of trees remains to mark the original homestead.
Interestingly, John Chapman, aka Johnny Appleseed, did a thriving business selling apple trees to the new landowners. Why would farmers buy a tree when they were already given 100 trees to plant? Because apples can be fermented to make hard cider, acorns cannot. These pioneers were hardy, but not stupid.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.