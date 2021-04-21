Remember the famous line “Birds do it, bees do it, even orangutans in trees do it!” This week I learned how bees fall in love.
While buying my monthly supply of local honey from Mr. Grutzmacher, my apiarist, I learned that despite his best efforts to winterize his hives, his bees all died. He said this happens about 50% of the time. The long January we experienced with below freezing temperatures and no warmup days created a situation where the bees could not feed, despite having a more than adequate food supply in their hive. He found them in a ball at the top of the super (boxes on top of the hive) with plenty of food on either side of them. It was so cold here for so long the bees did not leave the safety of their heat-preserving ball protecting and defending their queen against the cold, even to go out to the edge and get food. Tragic, but evidently common in the Midwest.
I have witnessed bees on cool summer mornings “asleep” on my veronica — a pollinator favorite! They sit atop the cone shaped flowers with water beading on their fur. Eventually the sun rises, warms the land and the bees, and they begin to feed again. In Key West, temperatures below 50 cause the bees to fall into this stuporous state and halt their vital pollinating prowess. Citrus trees and tomatoes go unfertilized at these rarely experienced temperatures.
I inquired, “What will happen to my source of honey?” My beekeeper assured me he had new bees coming from Georgia. “How do they come?” I further inquired. He explained they arrive in two boxes — a large box with enough worker bees to kickstart a new hive and a smaller box that contained a queen, some jelly and four or five attendant bees. The queen cannot feed herself, he reported, so her attendants are necessary to feed her in transit. He dumps the big box of bees right into the freshly prepared hive box and puts the lid on so they can become familiar with their new home. Then he takes a piece of marshmallow about the size of the tip of his finger and sticks into a predrilled hole in the tiny queen’s box. He attaches this small box, hole side in, to the edge of the big hive that has a hole drilled in it for this purpose. The bees on the inside of the hive eat through the marshmallow on their side, while the attendants eat through from the queen’s side. It takes them about three days to eat all the white, sweat mallow. But during those three days, the bees get used to the smell of the queen, so when she finally crawls into the hive, they accept her. “How do you know if they don’t accept her?” I wondered out loud. “Then the bees are very crabby, I get stung a lot more and there are no pupae being laid in the hive. Then I have to try another queen.”
A couple columns back, my sister Robin encouraged you to visit the Key West Garden to center yourself and practice living in the moment. I encourage you to return for another visit, go sit in the pollinator garden, and experience the bees and butterflies you find there. If, like me, you cannot sit still for five minutes, download the iNaturalist app (sponsored by National Geographic) and photograph the pollinators using the app. There is a version for iPhones and Androids both, just search for it in your app store on your smart phone. You can become a citizen scientist and help identify species on your island. This information is vital to researchers. The app provides the necessary information to the people monitoring the application at the universities that are participating.
You can’t save what you don’t love, so let’s do it, let’s fall in love!
Rene Robinson is the sister of Key West Citizen columnist and master gardener Robin Robinson.