“You can’t hide your lyin’ eyes and your smile is a thin disguise …” – Lyin’ Eyes, The Eagles
The media called the disaster Triple Ten since it took place on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. A high-rise building in Chicago was bombed, 513 people died and scores of others inside were injured, destroying many families. Catherine McKenzie’s “The Good Liar” surrounds the lives of three women with intimate ties to that explosion and the personal tragedy that befell them. The timeframe is the first anniversary of the catastrophe.
Cecily Grayson was on her way to her husband’s office in the building when it exploded before her eyes. Her husband and her best friend were both killed, and in an instant, she became a widow and a single mom. The news media made her the “poster child” of the incident. If she had not been running late, she would have been in the building as well.After a long search, Franny Maycomb had just found her biological mother only to lose her in the explosion before she could meet her for the first time and begin to develop a relationship. Now she is the co-chair of the victim compensation program, charged with making sure funds are distributed to legitimate victims. After the calamity, Kate Lynch fled Chicago and is living in seclusion in Montreal, but the wall-to-wall news coverage has made it impossible for her to hide from her past. These three women, who each now spend much of their time in the spotlight, could not be any more different, but at the same time are still similar.
These women are each trying to pick up the pieces and move on with their lives after their traumatic personal losses. But life under public scrutiny isn’t all sunshine, rainbows and lollipops. Especially if each has secrets, lies and hidden personal agendas. They don’t get to choose what they want publicized since they are the face of a cause, a cause célébre, and tragedy. They have each become fodder for the media. Now a year later, a documentary crew wants to research the events of that fateful day.
This book should be classified more of a psychological suspense tale rather than a psychological thriller. It is a character-driven, thought-provoking story about lies and lying. The lies we tell others, the lies others tell us and the lies we ourselves tell. When is a lie justified? Where do you draw the line? Is it OK to lie with good intentions, or does lying automatically make a person bad? Are lies sometimes necessary and forgivable? Can a person be two contradictory things at the same time?
The book starts off slowly and at first I had a hard time drawing connections since there seemed to be some cold distance surrounding each of the ladies, but the pace builds. At times I found myself lost and confused and had to go back and reread sections. It is told from the points of view of all three women. In the case of two of the women, the reader gets inside their heads. In the case of the Franny, her voice is only heard through transcripts of her interviews with the documentary filmmaker. It would have been nice to see inside of her mind. These women did not always act in a “storybook” way. Their emotions were messy, angry and in denial. It sometimes seemed that they punished themselves too harshly. In summary, it was an unusual premise that merited the time I spent with it.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”