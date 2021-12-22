Sound surrounds us every moment. Some we hear, much we don’t. There are two reasons for this. One, we choose to block out the sound. For example, my teenager is calling me from downstairs. I don’t hear. Is this accidental? The second reason is decreed by nature and not by psychology. It is because of infrasound.
Stop now. Spend the next five minutes writing down every sound you hear.
Did your hearing become more acute as the time passed? How long is your list? How many sounds do you think you missed? Infrasound is a low-frequency sound that occurs below 20 hertz. Humans don’t hear it. Lots of other species do.
Movie makers add low-frequency sound to movies that are designed to scare the audience. The unheard low sounds cause human muscle vibrations that create unease. They might cause a tightness in the chest or an uncomfortable emotion. Vibrations that occur in the eyeballs or pupils may distort vision. People may ”see” ghosts or extraterrestrial beings. All of those reactions are controlled by the addition of low hertz sounds to the soundtrack of the film.
Large animals such as the rhinoceros or hippopotamus make low hertz sounds. Elephants communicate at 14 hertz. To be heard by humans, elephants must trumpet!
Other natural events such as volcanoes, lightning, earthquakes, hurricanes and the movement of plate tectonics cause these low tones. The Earth moving through its orbit in space emits infrasound. So do the moon and Mars. Venus might be sending aural love messages to us all of the time. Her low infrasound travels immense distances in the solar system. What would Venus tell the Earth about love? Maybe she is telling us to use love as a verb, not a noun. We are to actively love others to receive the magic of the emotion. Being loved doesn’t count.
Trees speak to each other in low rumblings that we don’t hear. We may be able to feel the infrasound in our muscles and our emotions. They are commonly reported in deep forests or cathedrals. The vibrations produced by music can stir such strong emotions that it can produce tears in an adult. Some children hear lower sounds that adults don’t. When a tree is cut down, a child may tell you that it is crying.
The lower the frequency the farther the wide sound waves travel. Different tree species make different kinds of sound waves. A spiky fir tree’s waves will look more vertical than an oak tree waves on a measurement device.
At one point, only divers heard the sounds made underwater. Now, sophisticated listening devices allow us to listen not only to the grunt sounds made notable by groupers, but also sounds produced by seemingly quiet coral reefs.
Scientists have recently examined the common sponge for its anti-cancer qualities. Sponges are slow growing. How do we farm sponges to get enough to produce the needed amount of medicine for cancer treatments? What fertilizers will a sponge farm need? Where will we grow them? Who will harvest them? What about their snapping shrimp?
Whole new vistas are on the horizon.
