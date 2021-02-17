When Roy Schmidt was growing up on Long Island, he fantasized about living a self-sufficient life on an out-of-the-way island in the tropics. He wasn’t sure where his island was, but the one thing he knew for certain was that he did not want to spend his life tied to a desk in New York City.
However, after Schmidt graduated from Bucknell University, he married and did what was expected of him as a responsible adult. He joined his father’s heating and plumbing sales business in Long Island City. During his leisure hours he enjoyed sailing and singing in a barbershop quartet. He continued to manage the business for 14 years with his brother-in-law after the early death of his father, but he felt unfulfilled with his passion for the tropics never diminishing. So he decided just to chuck it all and follow his long-term dream.
Happenstance and fate conspired to bring him to Harbour Island off of Eleuthera in the Bahamas for a long weekend visit. This long weekend turned out to be long enough. Schmidt was hooked and opted to stay. He decided to develop a small resort hotel there. Once there, he remarried an English expatriate and spent the next 18 years with her raising two children in this idyllic yet challenging existence.
To quote Schmidt, “Across the two-mile stretch of the pristine water of the harbor, sat the jewel that is Harbour Island. It was hilly with an array of houses and quaint cottages clustered along the waterfront, painted in bright pastel colors with contrasting shutters, with a profusion of white roofs gleaming in the sunlight. As the small ferry drew closer, an unexpected feeling came over me. Could this be where I was meant to be?”
The next morning he walked down a footpath from town and onto a property that just happened to be for sale. He was immediately awed by what he saw and asked the selling price. The real estate agent responded that the asking price was $150,000 and included an old Oldsmobile 98 convertible and a boat with an outboard motor. There was no bargaining. “I’ll take it,” Schmidt said, and thus the dream began to come true.
If “Living the Harbour Island Dream” seems somewhat reminiscent of Herman Wouk’s 1965 masterpiece “Don’t Stop The Carnival,” you’re right on target. For those of you unfamiliar with Wouk’s work, it is the fictional story of Norman Paperman, a New York public relations man who visits a tiny Caribbean island and buys a small resort there. Like Schmidt he burns all bridges linking him back to his previous life as a businessman. The main difference is that this book is nonfiction and the story is true.
Schmidt was hooked and so was I. I think you will be as well.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’