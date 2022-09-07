“Women are attracted to the romance, men to the adventure and everyone to the freedom.” — Kenny Ranen
In 1971, young Kenny Ranen climbed, skied and lived in Telluride, Colorado. Then he disappeared for two decades. He had no address, no house and no phone. He sailed the oceans 10,000-20,000 miles a year and smuggled to make a living. He had no GPS and no cares. Unless you count sharks, pirates, monsoon storms, at-sea medical emergencies or the police. “A Smuggler’s Guide to Good Manners: A True Story of Terrifying Seas, Double-Dealing and Love Across Three Oceans” is his story about when, after 12 years of operating in the Atlantic and Caribbean, this old-time navigation sailor decided that it was time for new adventures and moved his operations to the Indian Ocean.
The yarn is told in a hundred third-world bars tucked away in ports where seafarers drink and tell LPLs (Latest Pack of Lies) as they wait out stormy weather. The story takes the reader on a smuggling voyage in Sara, his sleek sailing boat, from the Atlantic down the Red Sea to Kenya, and then to Thailand, where he takes on a load of prime pot, before sailing back across the Indian Ocean to Spain and then to the Netherlands to deliver his cargo. No notoriety, no magazine articles and no calling for help when things got bad. Once he had committed, backing off was no longer an option. He sailed with a solid plan to explore new oceans and do his business in a new multi-cultured arena, but when he got there, events unfolded unlike anything he had ever imagined. But, this is life in the world of sailing and smuggling.
Although Ranen primarily tells his story in the first person, parts of it are told from the perspective of the courageous young Kenyan “cowgirl,” Arianna Bell, who became his one-person crew and lover. The book is her story as well. She shares her point of view through journal entries from a daily log she kept during the voyage. She relates the maelstrom after she met Kenny and was thrown headlong into long-distance, non-stop sailing, smuggling, twists of fate, cat-and-mouse games with the law as well as an assortment of baddies, and offers up-close accounts of daily life at sea.
The book somewhat surprised me. It had no trouble keeping my interest and attention since it was clearly written and seemingly full of love, adventure and danger on both the high seas as well as in some very shady cites across the globe. It still seems current even though “weed” is slowly becoming legal on a state-by-state basis. Ranen, who now lives in Idaho’s Rocky Mountains, has since published a prequel to this book. It is titled “A Smuggler’s Guide to Fine Dining: A Sailor’s Hunger and the Ravenous Sea.”
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”