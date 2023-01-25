Mangove tunnel

A kayak tour is an excellent way to view the magnificence of local mangroves.

 File photo by DAN CAMPBELL/Free Press

Imagine immersing yourself in the magical mangrove forests of Indonesia. The air is moist and heavy. Warm breezes languidly lift the leaves and sway the branches. Small movements draw glances, but evidence of life disappears before it is seen. Such a journey is barely conceivable because of the many travel miles to get to the other side of the world.

But the landscape is common as 54,000 square miles of mangroves grow in areas of the world in proximity to the equator.