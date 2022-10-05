Capturing the magic of the upcoming holidays often happens at the dinner table as loved ones toast the season with stunning meals worth celebrating. This year, call the entire family together and make your festive feast truly memorable with pairings that offer favorite flavors for all.

Starting with a tender cut of meat hand-trimmed by master butchers at Omaha Steaks, this Roasted Chateaubriand with Red Wine Gravy and Lemon-Garlic Asparagus from chef David Rose calls to mind the extravagant holiday gatherings of yesteryear with a modern twist you can claim as your own.