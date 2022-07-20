For a flavorful meal without breaking the bank, consider less-expensive cuts of meat like bone-in thighs or drumsticks, or cook a whole chicken that can last for several meals. In addition to the savings at the grocery store, these cuts can also withstand hotter temperatures on the grill for juicy and tender results. One easy way to cut down on prep and mess is using a pre-cut option like Perdue Fresh Cuts Diced Chicken Breast.
Because seasonings can come off on the grill, season both before and after grilling. Remember before and while seasoning raw meat to keep proper safety practices in mind. Wash your hands, cutting boards, knives, the sink and all work surfaces for 20 seconds with hot, soapy water, and don’t allow raw meat or its juices to touch other foods.
This Easy Kona Pineapple Chicken Kebabs recipe calls for 10-12 minutes on the grill, but it’s important to check for an internal temperature of 165 F rather than simply relying on recommended cook times. Be sure to serve using a clean platter and utensils, never ones touched by raw meat. Refrigerate any leftover chicken immediately and use within three to five days.
1 large red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 16 (1-inch) chunks
4 metal skewers or 8 wooden skewers soaked in water 30 minutes
In bowl, whisk pineapple juice, vegetable oil, lime juice and zest, sugar, ginger and red pepper flakes until sugar dissolves. Add diced chicken breast, cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes.
Thread alternating pieces of chicken, pineapple and red bell pepper onto skewers. Discard remaining marinade.
Heat lightly greased grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Grill kebabs 10-12 minutes, turning every 3-4 minutes until chicken feels firm to touch and a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 165 F.
Remove kebabs from grill, rest 2-3 minutes and serve.
Tip: If using metal skewers, remember chicken will cook faster because metal will conduct heat and cook chicken cubes from inside along with grill heat cooking chicken from outside.