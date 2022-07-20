Chicken skewers

This Easy Kona Pineapple Chicken Kebabs recipe calls for 10-12 minutes on the grill.

 Contributed

For a flavorful meal without breaking the bank, consider less-expensive cuts of meat like bone-in thighs or drumsticks, or cook a whole chicken that can last for several meals. In addition to the savings at the grocery store, these cuts can also withstand hotter temperatures on the grill for juicy and tender results. One easy way to cut down on prep and mess is using a pre-cut option like Perdue Fresh Cuts Diced Chicken Breast.

Because seasonings can come off on the grill, season both before and after grilling. Remember before and while seasoning raw meat to keep proper safety practices in mind. Wash your hands, cutting boards, knives, the sink and all work surfaces for 20 seconds with hot, soapy water, and don’t allow raw meat or its juices to touch other foods.