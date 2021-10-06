With a return to busy fall routines, it can be challenging for many families to find the time to sit down at the table for nutritious meals.
Adding an option like Florida orange juice to your family’s routine can help fuel them throughout the day. Whether drinking it on its own or by adding it to recipes like Grilled Turkey Club with Orange Juice-Infused Aioli or Orange Cream Smoothies, you can feel good about incorporating a beverage with essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients for immune system support and no added sugars.
“Today, children are consuming fewer fruits and vegetables and missing out on key vitamins and minerals,” said Dr. Rosa Walsh, scientific research director at the Florida Department of Citrus. “Many children have inadequate intake of folate, riboflavin, thiamin, vitamin C, vitamin D, potassium, iron and zinc. This doesn’t have to be the case. A glass of 100% orange juice is a convenient option, according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, that counts toward fruit intake and one I know children love. Parents should make sure to look for 100% orange juice on the container. This ensures you are serving a nutrient-dense beverage with no added sugar.”
Grilled Turkey Club with Orange Juice-Infused AioliOrange Juice-Infused Aioli:
1 cup mayonnaise
½ cup Florida Orange Juice
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
2 cloves garlic, grated
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
Turkey Club:
8 slices multi-grain bread
1 cup watercress
8 ounces thinly sliced turkey
4 slices provolone cheese
nonstick cooking spray
To make aioli: In small bowl, whisk mayonnaise, orange juice, parsley, garlic and Dijon mustard.
To make turkey club: Spread 2-3 teaspoons aioli on four bread slices. Spread watercress on top of aioli. Top watercress with turkey, cheese and remaining bread slices.
Spray grill pan, electric skillet or cast-iron skillet with nonstick cooking spray and warm over medium heat. When pan is hot, add sandwiches, cheese side down, and cook until bread is golden brown and cheese has melted, about 4 minutes. Gently flip and c ook 2-3 minutes, or until bread is golden brown.
Serve with remaining aioli as dipping sauce.
Orange Cream Smoothies
1½ cups Florida Orange Juice
2 cups ice
6 ounces non-fat vanilla Greek yogurt
½ cup vanilla almond or soy milk
In blender on medium speed, blend orange juice, ice, Greek yogurt and vanilla almond or soy milk until smooth and creamy.