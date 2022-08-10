There’s a lot to remember when sending your student off to school each morning, from backpacks and school supplies to last night’s homework. Don’t forget one of the key ingredients to a successful day: lunch.

These Cheeseburger Turnovers provide the energy little learners need to power through their afternoon lessons. One winning idea to make the week easier is to prep a full batch of these easily packable, kid-friendly handhelds Sunday night so you’ve got lunch ready for each day.