There’s a lot to remember when sending your student off to school each morning, from backpacks and school supplies to last night’s homework. Don’t forget one of the key ingredients to a successful day: lunch.
These Cheeseburger Turnovers provide the energy little learners need to power through their afternoon lessons. One winning idea to make the week easier is to prep a full batch of these easily packable, kid-friendly handhelds Sunday night so you’ve got lunch ready for each day.
To find more school day recipe inspiration, visit Culinary.net.
Cheeseburger Turnovers
1 pound ground beef
1/2 cup onion, chopped
2 tablespoons ketchup
1 tablespoon mustard
1 can flaky biscuits
1 cup shredded cheese
dill pickle slices, halved
1 egg, beaten
Heat oven to 375 F.
In large skillet, cook ground beef and onion until beef is thoroughly cooked and onions are tender. Drain. Stir in ketchup and mustard.
Separate biscuit dough. On ungreased baking sheet, flatten biscuit dough to form 6-inch rounds. Spoon beef mixture onto one side of flattened dough. Sprinkle with cheese. Top with dill pickle half. Fold dough over filling. With fork tines, press dough edges to seal. Cut two slits in top of dough to release steam. Repeat with remaining dough, beef mixture, cheese and pickles.