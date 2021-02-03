For years I have given a copy of Herman Wouk’s “Don’t Stop the Carnival” (or recommended that they buy one) to tropical neophytes to help them acclimate themselves to the lifestyle that we tropical veterans take for granted.
Now I have a new book to add to their reading list: “An Embarrassment of Mangoes: A Caribbean Interlude.” Whereas Wouk familiarizes them on what it’s like to live on an island, in her memoir, Ann Vanderhoof graphically shows them what it would be like to live on a boat and cruise the islands. This is not a venture that she and husband Steve simply jump into. It takes five years of preparation to get their ducks in a row so that they can pursue their dream.
Ann and Steve are successful middle-aged Canadian workaholic professionals who quit their jobs and chunk it all to live on a 42-foot Tarton sloop and cruise the Caribbean over a two-year period. They sail down the East coast to the Bahamas and then go on to the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rica, the Virgin Islands and to their real goal, the Lesser Antilles.
While this sounds like a book for sailors, it is not so long on sailing detail to be off-putting to non-sailors. While Steve had some sailing knowledge, Ann is a sailing novice. She very honestly talks about her fears and anxiety in the beginning as she gradually gets her sea legs and discovers the pure joys of everything from trying out previously unknown local fruits and vegetables, to eating their fresh catch, to developing loving relationships with the locals.
And it wasn’t just relaxing days spent sailing the gin-clear waters of the Caribbean. There was also the time spent scraping barnacles, studying weather maps and forecasts, and having to take a full day just to buy groceries. Through moments of tranquility to moments of treachery, the reader either feels like he is a passenger on the Receta or wants to vicariously hop aboard and have a rum drink or two or three with Ann and Steve.
I found my admiration for this couple constantly jumping to new heights as they sail for hours on end in darkness and inclement weather and deal with the many responsibilities that are part of being a sailor. The first third of the book may seem slow to some readers since most of it is spent at sea, but the pace picks up for the rest of the book as the couple spend more time on land bonding with the locals and other cruisers. You will probably smile as Ann and Steve continue to creatively shoehorn their latest acquisition of wine or rum into the Receta’s limited storage space.
Every chapter ends with at least one detailed local Caribbean recipe demonstrating Ann’s cooking prowess using whatever local ingredients that happen to be in season at each stop. It is amazing to see what she is able to turn out in their one-butt ship’s galley. Much of the book is a well-documented travelogue, but it is travelogue that is filled with real stories, humor and lots of facts about sailing, fishing and Caribbean history.
This book is somewhat reminiscent of “Under the Tuscan Sun” in that it is a travel memoir about a woman who steps away from her real life and its everyday stresses. One thing for sure is that Ann and Steve won’t ever look back someday and regret not living out their dreams.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’