In 1832, John James Audubon traversed the Florida Keys. As he meandered through the mangroves and limestone mud on his trip south, he noted the rookeries contained hundreds of 6-foot tall white birds. Audubon named the feisty birds herons.

Pelicans, laughing gulls, man-of-war birds and terns were plentiful, roosting among the exposed roots of the mangrove trees. His shallow-draft boat ground to frequent stops on the sandy shoals while making way through hundreds of resting birds. He reported firing his guns into the flocks almost two hundred years ago and once reported downing 65 birds. This was long before the Audubon Society made a hero out of the hunter who sold animal skins to fund his landmark collection of paintings, “Birds of America.”