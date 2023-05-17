In 1832, John James Audubon traversed the Florida Keys. As he meandered through the mangroves and limestone mud on his trip south, he noted the rookeries contained hundreds of 6-foot tall white birds. Audubon named the feisty birds herons.
Pelicans, laughing gulls, man-of-war birds and terns were plentiful, roosting among the exposed roots of the mangrove trees. His shallow-draft boat ground to frequent stops on the sandy shoals while making way through hundreds of resting birds. He reported firing his guns into the flocks almost two hundred years ago and once reported downing 65 birds. This was long before the Audubon Society made a hero out of the hunter who sold animal skins to fund his landmark collection of paintings, “Birds of America.”
In 1903 Herbert K. Job followed Audubon’s path through the Keys and wrote about it in the “Century Magazine.” Many of these articles are combined in the book “Tales of Old Florida.”
At this time hunting was considered “sport” and birds were valued for their fancy feathers. The numbers killed were bragged about. Some, undoubtedly, were eaten, but many were simply taken for their feathers. Local produce was plentiful although some reported digging up potatoes with a crowbar. The temperate Keys had been providing and exporting garden foods for east coast palates for generations. Enough soil was found in the Keys’ native forests to grow vegetables.
The herons nested on piles of fairly substantial twigs made into nests 25 feet above the ocean. Chicks resided in these bulky saucer-shaped platforms that held two or three of the white pin-feathered babies. The local white mud helped to camouflage the nest and the clutch. The babes were vicious in their attacks on any human intruders into their nests.
Many different birds used these isolated rookeries. Gulls, plovers, herons, pelicans, crows, ibis and even bald eagles nested here. A prize sighting of pink roseate spoonbills capped the journey for the travelers.
Audubon stayed on the boat for the weeks he observed the birds. The crew complained of being attacked by hordes of all-too-familiar mosquitoes. They enjoyed the fine weather with warm days and cool nights.
I first visited the Keys from the frigid north 50 years ago. I marveled at the huge flocks of birds that darkened the sunny sky. I also became wretchedly aware of the black balls of mosquitoes that appeared at dusk.
I don’t see either of these phenomena now. I don’t miss the mosquitoes eradicated by pesticides. The huge birds with 7-foot wingspans taking flight in a flock numbering in the thousands was an imposing and much-missed spectacle.
I sat by the shore recently and counted the number of birds I saw in five minutes. There were 23. There may not be hordes of migrating birds off the coast, but there are still plenty of soaring songbirds on our shores.
