Author Merilyn Davies is a native of Oxford, England, the setting for her first two novels. Davies served for eight years in Oxford’s Metropolitan Police as a crime analyst in their violent and hate crime unit. Her husband is still an active officer with that same police force today. She is currently Oxford’s Freedom of Information officer.

Davies’ second novel, “If I Fall,” picks up where her first, “If I Lost You,” left off, but you do not have to read the first to appreciate her latest effort. The books’ protagonists are Carla Brown, a crime analyst, and Detective Sergeant Nell Jackson of the Oxford Metropolitan Police.