Mistletoe is a parasite. It relies on a tree branch to survive and give it nutrients and moisture. This can be interpreted in more ways than one. It was once called “dung on a stick.” Mistletoe grew spontaneously from bird droppings and appeared to spring directly from the twigs that the dropping landed upon. Birds consumed the clear, tasty seeds and pooped them around the forest indiscriminately.
I like to think of the plant in its mythological attachment. Druids and Celts maintained it in their sanctuaries for forest spirits. Frigg, the Norse goddess of love, happiness, marriage and fertility, represents life together in relationships. Imagine friends, family, especially your dog or cat who need you. You need them, too. Mistletoe was especially blessed by Frigg.
Mistletoe seeds are highly desired by birds — also by deer, squirrels, porcupines and chipmunks. Mistletoe brings things together in nature as well as in mythology. The nectar of its little, white flower is consumed by ants, bees and flies. It is adored by the purple hairstreak butterfly, flickers, finches and the occasional robin redbreast.
Kissing under the mistletoe is said to come as a result of a Norse myth. Loki, the god of mischief, proclaimed that Balder could not be killed by anything that grew from the soil or touched the ground. The gods made a game of using Balder for target practice, throwing stones, branches and everything they could find at him. Frigg gave Balder’s future murderer, blind Hathor, a mistletoe twig that grew in the branches of a tree and never touched the ground. With Loki’s guidance blind Hathor threw the twig at Balder and it pierced his skin, immediately killing him. The other gods were sad and angry and wept bitterly. Despite their mistreatment of him, they liked the Balder. Loki persuaded them to restore his life and then kissed the gods in thanks for their life-giving wizardry. The gods made mistletoe promise that it would never again do an uncharitable deed. The kissing relates to the new goodness of the plant and to the love goddess Frigg. This myth comes from the monumental book, “The Golden Bough” by James George Frazer.
That story is old and predates a popular song from 1784. Its lyrics swept the population and made kissing under the mistletoe a national pastime. The dated lyrics follow.
“What all the men, Jim, John and Joe,
Cry ’What good luck has sent ye’
And kiss beneath the mistletoe
The girl not turn’d of twenty.”
At first, the girls screeched and ran, but soon they found the practice enticing and gradually submitted to the kiss. There is no report as to their enjoyment of said kiss. I imagine it varied depending on the desirability of the kisser. However, the “kiss under the mistletoe” has continued popularity through several centuries.
The Christian church, however, found the practice pagan and banned mistletoe from the church.
It became even more popular when hung in individual homes. I think the plastic version of mistletoe manufactured now has red berries instead of the plant’s clear ones. Red and green are appropriate for the season. Only horticultural experts would recognize the difference.
Mistletoe grows in winter — it displays life in the middle of winter’s death.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.