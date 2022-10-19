Takeover

Author T.L. Swan’s “The Takeover” was nothing like what I expected it to be when I picked it up. I thought I was going to be reading a storyline about hostile bids, mergers, acquisitions, corporate restructurings and corporate raiding. I was wrong. While one of the leading characters, 34-year-old ruthless billionaire Tristan Miles, was the head of acquisitions for Miles Media, the takeover king of New York, and his target is 38-year-old Claire Anderson, president and CEO of Anderson Media, the corporate storyline merely provided background to the book’s true thrust.

There were actually five major plots. First, there was one about the company Claire runs and her deceased husband started. Her aim in life is to do whatever it takes to keep it going so that she can one day hand it over to her children. Next comes an extremely complicated story about the on-again, off-again romance that develops between Tristan and Claire. I will warn you that this narrative is very steamy and graphic. There were times that even though I was reading it alone I turned red from embarrassment during the explicit lovemaking depictions and thought my Kindle might ignite. Third, there is a poignant and sweet storyline about the playboy/bachelor Tristan’s subconscious desire to have a family of his own. Fourth, there is the storyline about Claire’s kids’ determination not to have an interloper in their lives. Last, there is a storyline about Tristan’s mother’s meddling and wanting something different for her son than an older woman with three kids.