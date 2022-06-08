Prior to its release, “The Hypnotist,” a collaboration between the bestselling Swedish married couple Alexander and Alexandra Ahndoril and released under the pseudonym Lars Kepler, was highly anticipated and lauded. It became a No. 1 bestseller throughout Europe. The series it spawned has thus far sold more than 15 million copies in 40 different languages. It has now been translated into English and released in the U.S.
This book is a combination between a crime thriller and a police procedural that I would call “Nordic noir.” This combination doesn’t always mix, but they should at least have a nodding acquaintance with each other. This often doesn’t seem to be the case here.
The story focuses on a disgraced hypnotist who is now a practicing psychiatrist named Eric Maria Bark. He lives with his family in Stockholm. Eric is a highly-flawed main character. He gave up hypnotism after a bad session and the resulting publicity imploded his practice, causing him to swear off hypnotism forever. His marriage is collapsing. He relies on self-prescribed prescription medications to get through each day. His wife can’t forgive him for an affair he had had 10 years ago and is his constant critic. His teenage son, who has a rare blood disorder, is mixing with some disreputable people.
Eric’s life changes when he is contacted by Detective Joona Linna regarding a brutal family slaying. It occurred with two crime scenes. Three family members were killed, and the son is in a coma in critical condition. The detective is concerned that he cannot find the daughter, the last surviving family member. He thinks she may also be in danger. Since the son is the only eyewitness to the crime, he convinces a reluctant Eric to hypnotize the son to try to identify the killer. After Eric agrees, his life spins totally out of control. I’ll stop my synopsis here.
Though I thought the premise was imaginative, I had some major problems with this book. To begin with, it was too long. There were 105 mostly staccato chapters over 503 pages. Much of this length was due to a repeating the facts from multiple points of view. This became boring, and I found myself skimming through many of the redundancies. There were many sub-stories that I thought could have been eliminated. I also didn’t like that most of the narration was in the present tense, something I’ve noticed that Swedish authors do quite often. The book flashes back and forth between the past and the present. Some of it flowed seamlessly; some of it didn’t. Some of the flashbacks made me forget where I’d been previously in the present. One flashback was over a hundred pages long. It should have been fed to the reader a little at a time.
The plot takes a strange twist about halfway through the book as the author jumps from one storyline to another, and with no explanation, it doesn’t head anywhere close to where it seemed to be going. In some cases that can be a good thing, but that is not the case here. The second half of the book comes completely out of left field, leaving much unreconciled. It seemed almost like the author had a choice of two plots, couldn’t decide which one to use, and then threw them both into the mix. This resulted in nether being as good as it would have been alone.
While I like some of this book, I didn’t love it and ultimately felt let down since it was a highly-hyped, pumped-up international bestseller.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”