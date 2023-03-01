Mia Gold’s “On the Rocks” has been marketed as a cozy mystery. I am in partial disagreement.

More often than not, a cozy is a mystery book primarily aimed at a female audience in which a likable, college-educated, mature woman living in a small town becomes an amateur sleuth. She is usually a personable local who interacts freely with other members of the community and whose best friend is often her husband, a medical examiner, a detective, a police officer or someone similar. Usually, these books have minimal graphic violence. Think of “Murder She Wrote’s” Jessica Fletcher as a classic cozy example.