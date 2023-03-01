Mia Gold’s “On the Rocks” has been marketed as a cozy mystery. I am in partial disagreement.
More often than not, a cozy is a mystery book primarily aimed at a female audience in which a likable, college-educated, mature woman living in a small town becomes an amateur sleuth. She is usually a personable local who interacts freely with other members of the community and whose best friend is often her husband, a medical examiner, a detective, a police officer or someone similar. Usually, these books have minimal graphic violence. Think of “Murder She Wrote’s” Jessica Fletcher as a classic cozy example.
In my opinion, this book has more of the attributes of a gritty mystery than those of a cozy, and falls genre-wise somewhere in between. In this case, the combination of genres turned out to be a good thing.
“On the Rocks” is book one of Gold’s new series. Ruby Steele, the flawed, antiheroic protagonist is nothing like any protagonist of a typical cozy series. She is a former professional mixed martial arts contender and the once bodyguard for a prominent U.S. senator. Ruby is on the run from U.S. authorities and hiding under an assumed identity in the Caribbean after her involvement in a tragic situation in the U.S. The exact nature of what she is hiding from is hinted at but not disclosed until the second half of the book. She now works as a bartender and bouncer in a seedy bar. Ruby is a hard drinker. She begins drinking Bahamian Gold rum to soothe her hangovers at breakfast, is often drunk before the day is out and then drinks well into the night.
The story is set in Nassau, but not the Nassau you usually read about or the one tourists visit. Ruby’s Nassau includes poverty, muggings, prostitution, strip clubs, drug abuse, and bare knuckle as well as brass knuckle brawling for money. This Bahamian setting is a major backdrop to the story. Ruby is both believable and likable. Her abilities line up with her personality and her life. She is also vulnerable, which adds to her likability. Her sharp mind and physical strength give credence to her activities throughout the book.
Ruby’s life becomes more complicated late one night when she takes the bar’s trash out to the alley and finds a tourist’s body in the Dumpster. She leaves it there and uses an alternate Dumpster, not wanting to attract attention to herself by getting involved. But later the body is still there. She then reluctantly reports it. The police become involved but do not believe Ruby’s story. Instead, they want to find an excuse to charge her with the crime. As a matter of self-defense, she agrees, for a price, to help the widow find the real perp. I’ll let you read the book to find out where the story goes from there.
Some of the story was implausible. I had a hard time buying that a grieving widow would hire a half-drunk barmaid that she had never met to be a private investigator less than five minutes after the two met, but I was having too much fun with the other aspects of the story to care. The author has a way of creating colorful local secondary characters and other interesting customers for the bar who had plenty of intriguing backstories. I will warn you that Ruby’s numerous fight scenes can be quite graphic. The unexpected twisty ending capped off a fun read.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”