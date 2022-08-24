T.J. Emerson is a philanthropic Scottish literary consultant and writing tutor who has a doctorate in creative writing. “The Perfect Holiday” was my first encounter with her writing. I almost passed on writing the book up because of my mixed emotions about it.

The book was marketed as a psychological thriller, but I’m not sure it fits cleanly into that genre. One of my criticisms is the book’s pacing. It took until chapter nine for it to get slightly mysterious. It is a really slow burner in which the big reveal is unwrapped in the first third of the book, and after that, it becomes less of a mystery than it is a morality play.