Why do landscapes evoke serenity? What makes us smile as the sun rises or sets? How does the rhythmic ebb and flow of the waves make a walk along the beach so pleasant? Nature and human emotions connect.
Part of that may simply be the color green. Scientific studies have shown that green, in any form, is calming. Think about the effect of wearing a green shirt or green shoes, or eating green kale or petite peas. Maybe the effect for you is not readily apparent until it is pointed out. Then it is everywhere. Rhythms so subtle and normal we don’t notice them are also everywhere. A quiet forest gives us the opportunity to hear rhythms we normally ignore.
As an ex-drama teacher, I am fascinated how an audience responds to a performance. One remarkable scientific study wired each audience chair to measure the audience member’s heart beat. Nothing unusual happened until the audience was immersed in the play. Then, amazingly, all of their heartbeats synchronized. The entire audience was responding as one entity.
Actors recognize this phenomenon and say, “I had them in the palm of my hand.” They notice that the audience is still. They don’t shift in their seats or change their focus. An astute audience member can sense this as well.
This also occurs in the animal kingdom. Two dolphins emerge from the water and breathe out and in at the same moment. A flock of birds takes off and swoops in the same angled circle. The wild cat that lives in our gardens never fails to show up for dinner at exactly 5 p.m.
Plants respond to nature and sound vibrations. Plant growers claim that they get faster, more robust growth with the wavelengths and vibrations of Mozart, whereas heavy metal bands make plants wither in their pots.
Each raindrop is formed around a tiny mote of matter. Trees create their own music whenever it rains. Raindrops make a unique sound when they fall from a specific tree. Rain from a fir sounds differently than rain from a fatter-leaved oak. Rain falling from needles on a pine tree rapidly clatters like a room full of typists. An oak tree has a softer melody. Virtual lakes can exist in the branches of a sabal palm.
When the raindrop hits the forest floor it responds with a sharp tick as it absorbs the water. Tick. Tick. Tick.
The earth turns and the sun rhythmically rises and sets. The moon circles the earth. The tides ebb and flood in an orderly pattern, controlled by the even rotation of the orbiting spheres through space. The sand screeches, pulled to and fro by as it is drawn into the sea by the retreating water. The repetitive noise is almost inaudible to the listening beach goer.
Geometry governs life in rhythmic patterns. Threads of gravity connect everything from mighty oceans to tiny raindrops. Each aspect of mass responds to the effects of gravity’ pull. Even spaceships take off in tune with the rhythmic pull of gravity.
Rhythms imbue the world with energy as insistent as a heartbeat.
