I was reading quietly in a big leather chair next to the glass patio doors when I heard a pounding noise. Outside, sheets of rain suddenly pelted the treetops creating the unmistakable patter of drops striking outstretched leaves. They gladly sucked the moisture from the sky, passing it from leaf to leaf as it descended to enrich the porous island soil.
The drops create a ping as they hit a metal tabletop. They swish when pelting a soft fern’s fronds. A deep baritone hum joins the low rumble of the thunder and enhances the bass tones. The rain is as complicated as a symphony. Remember all the instruments needed to create the music of your high school band?
A lone orchid accepts a drop that falls into a cavity hitting the pollen that falls and consummates the fertilization of the summer-blooming flower.
The rain does not accumulate in puddles in Key West, but sinks through the rock and sand, creating the groundwater table. Florida’s population has grown exponentially. With the addition of work requirements that allow effort from anywhere a computer can function, warm, sunny states can expect a plethora of new, water-consuming residents.
Will there be enough water? Will the water fall on living soil?
Climate change is dominating the news, but soil extinction is also of paramount importance. Our soils are living entities. Over 6 billion microorganisms can be found in a handful of dirt. When these organisms die from poor husbandry or drought, the rich soil turns to sand. A desert ensues. The winds this week brought the sand from the Sahara Desert to my glass tabletop.
Archaeologists uncover once huge thriving civilizations that existed in what is now desert. Consider the example of Egypt. The pyramids are the remnants of a once-thriving society. A lack of rain produced a desert that migrates to our island and lands on my balcony.
I worry that our supply of fertilizer is in danger. I worry that the fertilizer that we do use is lacking many components that we need. Studies by the CDC indicate a depletion of nutrients resulting in serious American deficiencies in vitamins C, A, E, K and magnesium.
I took my father to a neurologist in Clearwater, Florida, when he had a stroke and the first thing the doctor did was to give him an IV of magnesium. Fifty-three percent of Americans are magnesium deficient. Symptoms include constipation and muscle cramps. My dad showed immediate muscular improvement after the IV.
Sources of magnesium are found in leafy, green vegetables like kale and cabbage. But they are missing because the soil that the leafy greens are grown in is deficient in magnesium. The fertilizers have not sufficed to replace the mineral. More than half of Americans are not getting enough magnesium. Will supplements be enough to replace these nutrients? Maybe we need to garden in soil so that we can control the content.
