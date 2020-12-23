I guess I was in the mood for a bit of a crazy read, and this over-the-top psychological thriller definitely qualified. Carissa Ann Lynch’s unrestrained story in “The One Night Stand” delivers with a compelling blend of foreboding, harbored secrets, suspense and long-buried memories. It also addresses a rare phenomenon that I’ve never seen covered in another book, the twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS). I also should give you a heads-up that it also deals with biphobia, homophobia, misogyny, bullying, sexual harassment and sexual assault.
Ivy is a divorced mom struggling to raise her rebellious teenage daughter, Delaney. Ivy’s life went to hell after her husband found a younger wife, Samantha. And to add insult to injury, Delaney seems to get along better with her new stepmom than she does Ivy and chooses more often than not to stay at her dad’s new home.
Recently at her friends’ insistence, Ivy has joined an online dating service and as a result has gotten crazy and sloppy drunk on occasion and has had a few one-night stands. One morning after an evening of heavy drinking, Delaney wakes up Ivy demanding to know who the nude stranger is in her bed. Ivy has no idea who the man is or how he got there. She doesn’t even remember inviting anyone home. When she tries to wake him and get him out of the house, she finds the man has been stabbed to death and his blood is on her. To make matters worse, there is a second dead man under the bed. Did she kill one or both of them? Her memory is nothing but blanks. So, what should she do now? Will the police believe her? Will she accidentally resurrect her own troubled secret past? Are you starting to get the idea?
The story is told from Ivy’s unreliable point of view and takes place in 1993. This plot is not a slow build. It jumps into the action in the very first chapter. The emphasis is on the story instead of character development. There is a wide array of characters, some of whom, like her daughter, are highly unlikeable. They are all fractured people, some of whom breed your sympathy but others you will find to be just downright despicable.
It is a fast-paced, easy read as Ivy tries to deal with family issues related to her troubled daughter as well as her ex-husband’s new family on top of everything else. The story is set in three timelines: before the stabbings, after the stabbings and Ivy’s schoolgirl days. This nonlinear timeline seemed to be ideal to tell the story since it revealed not only the truth behind Ivy’s past but also explained a lot about her personality and her present-day situation. There is a subplot that takes you back in time. It compliments the main story and helps the pieces all fit together. The ending was a twist that I did not see coming, though it did seem a bit rushed.
I’ll end this review with a Charles Darwin quote used early in the book: “We stopped looking for monsters under the bed when we realized they were inside us.” Amen.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Cover-Up Conspiracy.’