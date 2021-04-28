Rain smells differently wherever it falls. The spring rain that melts the last of the smog covered dregs into the slowly dripping gutters and cleanses the last of the winter shivers down the drain smells of renewal. The April rains awaken the dry soil that slept through the arid winter season. We can train our sensitive noses to inhale these distinct odors, but we often don’t. The rains that fell earlier this week gave us a new opportunity as the Keys had been dry for many moons.
In India, collecting the different perfumes created by the rains is an occupation that has endured for generations. These titillating slight changes that are produced over seasons are captured by the perfumers and kept pure until used in a perfume.
The recipes are secrets that scorn the practices of contemporary alcohol, the mainstay of many modern perfumes. Alcohol is sneered at by the perfumers of India as are plastic Western bottles. The perfume is saved in leather pouches. When opened, they smell of the earth or clay or the intense flavors of wood.
One of the ways that perfumers save the smells of the first rain of spring is to dry it in clay medallions that they use later in the process of producing the perfume.
The Keys need rain. It is so dry that the water sprayers are popping on automatically. Suddenly the quiet afternoon is interrupted by the whoosh of the freshly awakened sprinkling system. Even walking through the awakened plant growth changes the smell of the air. Don’t be afraid of stepping off of the sidewalk and into the grass or sand to create a new experience for your senses. Pay attention to the change in smells.
The vessel that the perfume is in makes a difference. Glass is often used. Plastic is disdained. Some perfumes are kept in wooden enclosures and the characteristics of the odors in the wood are used to enhance the perfume.
All of this talk of perfume has reminded me of my mother’s perfume, Emeraude by Coty. The fragrance was produced to sell inexpensively by Coty in 1921. This classic is 100 years old and still in the collections of old and young alike. The old wear it as a remembrance of past good times. I wear it as a reminder of my mother’s smell when she clutched me to her chest in a hug. I found a half-full bottle in my drawer. I have not used it in years, but one spray brought back those lovely memories. The citrus and musk smell is comforting and makes me feel safe. It stays potent for four to five hours and still works well with my body chemistry. Although this particular bottle is perhaps a century old, it appears to be potent. Women collect vintage bottles of perfumes, so I guess that they last without spoiling for a long time. When I Googled the name, testimonials from men as well as women filled the pages. It does not have a sweet smell, but its pale green color amplifies its complex vanilla, amber and citrus qualities. It could easily be used as an aftershave.
The Keys needed rain so when the showers arrived last week the odors were particularly strong. They have been trapped underground and, like my mother’s scent, have remained true. Try to create Keys scent memories and see if they last 100 years (or for as many years as you last) like my mother’s perfume.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.