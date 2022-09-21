We are all familiar with the stories of Florida’s “cocaine cowboys” and the massive profits derived from their illegal activities. But how much do we know about the equally large profits derived from illegal activities involving prescription drugs by “cowboys” as equally colorful?
A dear friend, fellow Ole Miss Rebel, and second-generation pharmacist who I have known for more than 60 years recently gave me a copy of Katherine Eban’s “Dangerous Doses.” It turned out to be a real eye opener. The author, who researched this book by interviewing insiders on every side of the issue for two and half years before writing it, is a former Rhodes scholar whose published works on pharmaceutical counterfeiting, gun trafficking and coercive CIA investigations have won her international attention and numerous awards. Her narrative nonfiction style makes it as readable for a layman such as me as any mystery novel. I was riveted from page 1.
Americans annually spend nearly $216 billion to fill over 3 billion prescriptions. Like most people my age, I take my share of prescription medicines. Since I deal with one of the nation’s leading retail pharmacies, I never questioned that the drugs I ingest have travelled from the drug manufacturer to my pharmacy through pristine labs and warehouses filled with men in white coats. But I have learned after reading this book that this is not always necessarily the case.
Some of them may have travelled through our poorly regulated, bureaucratic distribution system using a different route, one driven by middlemen and wholesalers who specialize in stolen, diverted, degraded, diluted and expired medicines traded by felons who have falsified the drugs’ paperwork, foisting it on unsuspecting patients who stake their lives on the medication’s effectiveness. I found this to be both chilling and complex. If we can’t trust the purity of the costly drugs provided by our most reputable drugstore and pharmaceutical pharmacies, who can we trust?
While the FDA and drug companies rail about the potential dangers of imported drugs, they have too often ignored or downplayed reports about adulterated, counterfeit drugs originating from within the U.S. and have fought efforts to improve the reliability of the system. When this book was published, all it took to be a pharmaceutical wholesaler in Florida was a refrigerator, an air conditioner, a security alarm, $200 for a security bond and $700 for a license. Because of these lax regulations, many license holders were criminal kingpins and street thugs who were making fortunes on adulterated and counterfeit drugs.
The story begins with a 2002 break-in at a pharmaceutical warehouse in South Florida and follows investigators as they pursue those trafficking counterfeit drugs in Florida’s gray market. Eban then travels with a dedicated task force consisting of drug inspectors, Miami detectives and a former cop who call themselves the “Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse.” They are on a mission to bring perpetrators to justice and make the system more reliable. Make no mistake. This drug supply corruption was not just a Florida problem. These drugs were being distributed nationwide.
Eban’s story is rich in distinctive characters whose actions range from courageous to outrageous. It reads almost like a Robin Cook medical thriller. Fortunately, she provides an annotated list of the major players in the book’s enormous cast. She graphically demonstrates the sometimes tragic results using real stories about patients who have had their lives affected. She also reveals the weakness of federal oversight in pharmaceutical distribution. At the book’s conclusion, she offers a two-page summary of the steps consumers can take to protect themselves. I found this list to be of little comfort.
Reviewed by David Beckwith author of “A Cruising Conspiracy.”