My friend, Judith, came over to me at the condo pool exclaiming, “Robin, you’ve got to see these magnificent orchids blooming beside the back door. There are three of them and they go halfway up the trunk of the palm tree.” I traipsed across the garden to behold the excess of bawdy, flowering beauty.
“I know this orchid,” I thought when I saw it. I tied it to the tree years ago when I first started hanging donated orchids. I named that orchid “Florence.” She had finished blooming when I hung her, but I knew that the average lifespan of an orchid was 20 years. She was probably a young plant, as the greenhouse would sell her when she first bloomed. She had lots of time left, even though she had stopped blooming for the moment. I tied her to the trunk of the palm beside my back door, thinking that I would keep an eye on her as I entered and left the building.
Her roots took hold of the palm. Eventually, I ceased paying attention, but Florence was happy and continued surviving and growing.
Voila! Years pass. Suddenly, she bloomed three huge fronds of purple and white flowers. The massive blossoms dominate the doorway. I take this as a personal metaphor. I am 78 and surely have another 10 years in me. Like that old lady orchid who still has years in her, so do I. It has been a month since she re-bloomed. I wonder how long she will continue to blossom? After these blooms pass, will she blossom again? Will I be around to see?
This brings me to the idea of planning ahead for a future audience that we will never know. Plants often live far longer than people. A tree may be around for several hundred years, even thousands. While we cannot know what stone buildings will survive, we can be reasonably sure that the tree will still be here. Despite assuming that my condominium building will not make it, I delight in thinking that the big buttonweed tree will be there.
Another survivor is the philodendron shrub. The name “phlois” in Greek means love or affection. “Dendron” means tree. The plant does love to climb trees.
It is hard to see into the future, but landscape designers must envision what the small shrub will look like after a few years of growing in life enhancing soil. It could triple its size, so extra space should be left to allow that growth. It doesn’t fill the space now, but it will.
Plants have a variety of plans to enhance their survival. Flowers and seeds, root growth and a plethora of others. Luckily for us, they are survivors of drought and flood and fire.
Therefore, think long-run and expansively when planting a garden. Plan for their growth and spread. Remember, they may be here after you are gone. Plant for future gardeners.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.