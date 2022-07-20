Buttonwood

The bark of a buttonwood makes the tree a hardy survivor. Buttonwood ranges along Florida’s coast from Bradenton to Key West to Cape Canaveral. It is often seen with mangroves growing near water.

 UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA/Contributed

My friend, Judith, came over to me at the condo pool exclaiming, “Robin, you’ve got to see these magnificent orchids blooming beside the back door. There are three of them and they go halfway up the trunk of the palm tree.” I traipsed across the garden to behold the excess of bawdy, flowering beauty.

“I know this orchid,” I thought when I saw it. I tied it to the tree years ago when I first started hanging donated orchids. I named that orchid “Florence.” She had finished blooming when I hung her, but I knew that the average lifespan of an orchid was 20 years. She was probably a young plant, as the greenhouse would sell her when she first bloomed. She had lots of time left, even though she had stopped blooming for the moment. I tied her to the trunk of the palm beside my back door, thinking that I would keep an eye on her as I entered and left the building.