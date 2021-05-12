National Geographic magazine has reported a sudden drop in the CO2 levels in the atmosphere, maybe because of the pandemic, but hopefully because forests are being replanted. The recent “we are in this together” attitudes of major industrial polluters may bode well for other aspects of world health. While the big guys worry about the planet, the little guys, us, can do our part in minor steps taken often. Small, but consistent is also effective for planet lovers.
With that in mind, the family of recently deceased Bill Braswell, planted a 6-foot-tall Lignum vitae tree in the extensive gardens of his residence of 1800 Atlantic Condominiums, where a small plaque will make it forever known as “Bill’s Tree.” A service in remembrance of Bill will be held by his friends and relatives. This tree could grow to 50 feet in height and survive hundreds of years. The one at the Key West Garden Club has a 2-foot in diameter trunk.
In myth, the wood was said to have been found in the Garden of Eden and is sometimes called holy wood. The holy grail was thought to have been made from Lignum vitae. It is said to give perpetual life. Merlin’s staff was said to be Lignum vitae wood and he, reputedly, could do a lot with that staff.
Lignum vitae, or tree of life, was known to have resin that cured many of life’s ailments. The Spanish knew how to extract the resin, which was used to treat arthritis, gout, asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, malaria and syphilis. Ironically, it also was used as an aphrodisiac. It is still used today in modern medicine as a test for hidden blood.
The wood is highly prized as guitar picks, mallets, bowling balls and billy clubs. Its hardness makes it useful for many things.
It is protected in Lignumvitae Key Botanical State Park, established in 1971 off Islamorada near Mile Marker 78.5. But it is still considered endangered in the Keys. It is so heavy that the wood will sink in water. The U.S. Navy used it as submarine propellers during World War II. The hinges and locks on the Erie Canal were made of Lignum vitae. They have lasted for 100 years.
The compound leaves contain six to 10 small, bright green leaflets. The tree forms green seeds that mature and pop open as black and bright red, surrounded by a pale orange set of seed pods. Birds and lyside sulphur butterflies can’t miss the brilliant come-hither call of the prized food source. Small, five-petaled blue flowers with yellow centers sprinkle the branches, delighting the eye of nature lovers. The lyside butterfly uses it as its sole source of food. No tree, no butterflies.
There is a larger-leaved Cuban variety that can be found in the Key West Cemetery near the statue of the little deer. Bees and butterflies are attracted to these sweet nectars like tree-huggers are to the colorful flowers.
If a tree is planted as a memorial or for any reason, it will outlast the people who planted it, but provide for the generations of oxygen breathers who follow. I like the idea of leaving something to grow on earth after I depart it.
“Death is the last challenge. Once we’ve got past that I think everything will be alright.” Alice T. Ellis gave us that piece of useable advice. I like leaving an oxygen-producing tree as part of the future of planet Earth.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.