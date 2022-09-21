Plants have their brains contained in their roots, hidden underground, not in their reproductive organs, which they proudly flaunt in vibrant colors amidst their foliage.
Their roots collect information, as do the stomata in their leaves. They exude chemicals that inform their neighbors about what is happening in the ‘hood.
You know that entering a highly forested area smells differently than the arid plains. Plants know it as well. The difference between you and the plant is that the plant knows what to do with that information, while you simply enjoy it.
Plants process all of the stimuli that enter their biosphere. They have helpers that reside nearby. Plant helpers include bacteria, fungi, nematodes and viruses, not to mention insects and even a predatory animal or two who might savor them.
The chemicals in our bodies existed long before humans did. We are late comers in the evolutionary process. So it is not surprising that plants, which came first, contain many of the same building blocks as humans do.
Humans and plants use the same chemicals to function: dopamine, serotonin, melatonin, testosterone, estrogen and others. These chemicals function in the plant the same way they do in humans. They travel along the plant’s nerve system just as they do in humans. These systems had millions of years to develop, long before humans appeared.
Scientists did an experiment where they enclosed a large tree in a tent and chloroformed it. The tree breathed the chemical through the stomata on its leaves, just as it would normally breathe carbon dioxide. Scientists were able to uproot and move the tree without it going into shock.
Plants may not make music, but they really respond to odors. If a leaf is attacked by an insect, it will emit pheromones that tell other leaves, “Beware! Danger is near.” A plant can detect pheromones from several feet away and become more resistant to the upcoming danger. The varied response to this warning can produce pheromones that attract predators that keep the invaders away or chemicals that repel the leaf-eaters.
Ethylene is produced copiously by ripening fruit. That is why Grandma put a ripe banana in a paper bag with a hard pear to ripen the pear. They talk to each other with the chemical ethylene. Ethylene also attracts fruit-eating predators. They devour ripened fruit, seeds and all. They spread the seeds throughout the neighborhood, assuring new growth. Ethylene also promotes the aging of leaves. The riper the fruit, the closer the red leaves of fall.
These plant odors are strong. Think of freshly cut grass or a super-ripe banana. Science magazine recently reported that the smell of a woman’s tears increases the production of testosterone in men. The most ancient part of our brain, the limbic system, is controlled by pheromones. Ancient and secretly powerful.
The roots of a plant exist underground, burying its brain in the soil, where it is fed by a myriad or tiny hair-like roots that collect a plethora of chemical signals.
The plant’s reproductive organs are on display above ground. For humans, that would be putting our heads in the ground and “you know what” in the air.
How much do these odors that we often cannot perceive affect our choices in life? Who am I secretly attracted to or repelled by? How do pheromones affect the feelings?
As Shel Silverstein said, “Anything can happen. Anything can be.”
I am in good company when I maintain that plants think. Goethe, George Washington Carver and Nobel Prize-winner Barbara McClintock all agree. Daniel Chamovitz, famed scientist who wrote “What A Plant Knows,” adds to recent research.
