“It’s blocking my view” is the oft-heard complaint before tree trimmers begin the buzz of the electric saw to attack branches full of leafy green foliage. That is, the view of the ocean. I don’t agree that the ocean is more beautiful than the foliage along its shore.
The same complaint occurs about the living sea wall of mangroves that insulate the shores from the destructive waves of the water. It even occurred when I planted a row of grass on the beach to preserve the shoreline.
Tree trimmers arrived last week to prune the large gumbo limbo tree that blocked somebody’s view of that turbulent body of water. The tree is there because someone planted a sapling in an open space, stood back and looked at it remarking, “That looks good there,” without the foresight to envision the tree after years of growth when it is mature. Now the tree towers 40 feet in height and is just as wide. Its branches are a foot thick. It has outgrown its allotted sapling space and towers over the landscape.
I envision cutting a tree as though it was going to become a telephone pole or get used for the production of board feet for sale in a lumber store.
That is not how it is done. Woodsmen tie themselves precariously into the branches and begin removing the tree in 1-foot chunks. Each chunk is wrapped in supporting rope before cutting. When the branch has been severed, the chunk is lowered slowly to the ground and disentangled. Chunk by chunk, the entire tree is disassembled.
Walking through the condo gardens I see two Lignum vitae saplings that were recently planted in memory of deceased former owners. These slow-growing trees won’t be a problem until ... by then, those who knew the deceased will no longer be here to watch the tree be disassembled.
“We are going to plant a million trees.” Sounds delightful. I question, “Where? On whose property? “
The NPR radio station has recently been touting a credit card company’s vow to plant 58,000 trees. (They have not yet begun to actually plant.) How those trees are planted and where they are planted are subjects for experts.
The way logging industries plant trees in straight rows with space between each row to enable machines to enter for easy harvesting is not the way a future forest is designed. A forest consists of a wide variety of plants. Some land plots may be left to self-seed under the watchful eyes of a forester. Or the forester creates a map delineating what is to be planted in each square foot of space. This is a big job. The job continues for decades.
Watching a tree slowly grow and mature may take more patience than watching the gyrations of a wind-produced wave, but it is no less satisfying. And it lasts longer. I recommend the fecund life of a tree-hugger.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.