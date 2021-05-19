Will plants grow in outer space? Although plants do not seem to need us, apparently, we need them. Visits to state parks and public gardens doubled in our time of pandemic. Our students were locked out of classrooms this spring but that may not be a bad thing. Stefano Mancuso, a noted botanist, did a study in which students were tested in a classroom and then tested again in a garden. The results were consistently higher when the students took the test in a garden.
Can we take plants with us to the moon and Mars? Mancuso did some amazing experiments with plants in zero gravity. He was able to measure the reaction of the tips of roots — the parts that grow — during an experiment in zero-gravity flight. He wondered if he would see the plant respond in hours or weeks. The roots responded in one and a half seconds to a stimulus that they had never experienced before. Maybe, like the movie, we CAN grow potatoes on Mars.
We easily observe that insects devour the nectar freely offered by a plant’s flowers. What does the plant get for that gift? Its pollen is transferred to another, fertilizing the new plant. But Leonardo da Vinci noticed that more sweet nectar was produced in other parts of the plant and wondered at the purpose of this extra floral nectar, as plants do not waste energy. How did that help the plant to survive? Mancuso, in his new book, “The Revolutionary Genius of Plants,” theorizes that this extra nectar seduces animals to do the plant’s bidding.
Humans can use come-hither glances, cleavage and spike heels to attract attention. Plants have their sneaky seductions as well. The tiny bit of nectar exuded along the stems, in the leaf and in the axils contains hundreds of chemicals. When an unsuspecting predator consumes these sweet chemicals, the chemicals change the behavior of the predator. For instance, ants infused with nicotine or caffeine become aggressive. They bite destructive plant grazers a hundred times their size, driving them away, mad with pain. Key Westers know the power of a few red ants. Along with the nectar’s chemical powers to persuade animals to do their bidding comes an addictive characteristic that encourages the animal to return for more. Drug addicts and lovers know the impressive power of that addiction.
Surprisingly, plants are much more cooperative than we often give them credit for. We are beguiled by a plant’s inability to move, assuming that limits their capacity to respond to other stimuli. Instead, we need to think of plants as the ultimate adaptors. Their stationary status only encourages them to be more creative.
Each leaf on a plant is arranged to process the collected solar energy to its maximum potential. This is an adaptive technique that architects are studying to achieve the most energy from solar panels, the energy of our future. Now we are using the energy stored by plants hundreds of years ago. Gas and oil cannot be replaced quickly. We need to stop using energy from our stashed past. It is like getting a large endowment from Grandma and instead of living on the interest, dipping into the capital. It will not last forever. Solar energy will. Plants have perfected this ability to turn free sunlight into free power, so should we.
Plants have also figured out how to make water out of the moisture found in air. Humidity that is conserved in ingenious ways is also being copied by architects, especially in desert climates. The Warka Tower, designed like a plant by Arturo Vittori, can collect 26 gallons of water from the atmosphere daily despite being in the Namib Desert, which only gets three inches of rain a year.
We have much to learn from the study of botany. It turns out that learning about a garden is as important as learning in a garden. Professor Plant presides over our 21st-century classroom. She has powerful presents to give us.
