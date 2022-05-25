Some of you may have encountered Andrew Mayne on television. He did a show for the Discovery Channel titled “Andrew Mayne: Ghost Diver.” Among the more than 50 books he has written, he is also the creator of “The Naturalist” series of novels.
If you’re tired of the usual protagonist who is either a detective, P.I., journalist or ex-special forces, then this series should be refreshing. In “The Girl Beneath the Sea,” Sloan McPherson is an auxiliary officer for the Lauderdale Shores Police Department, i.e., a diver for evidence recovery. She is also working on her doctorate in archaeology. She specializes in underwater salvage (guns and so on) and body retrievals. She hails from a family with a shady background. Her drug-trafficker uncle in is prison, and her estranged dad is a mostly unsuccessful treasure hunter and dreamer. She is also a devoted single mom of a preteen daughter. Sloan also has a “complicated” relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Run, who is her daughter’s father. She is kick-ass tough, maybe a little rough around the edges and takes lots of risks. Sloan’s greatest fault seems to be impulsivity, a tendency to act quickly with little consideration of the consequences. She often shares entertaining inner monologues with the reader. Bottom line, she is a loyal, cool-as-a-cucumber observer who is also a great thinker and strategist.
The book is a police procedural that moves along at a quick clip from one action scene to another. Its structure and pacing emphasizes law enforcement and interagency detective work.
As the story opens, Sloan is on a recreational dive in a South Florida canal looking for artifacts to show to her college professor when she hears a splash. She surfaces to find a woman’s body. And not just any woman, but a person she had known casually as child. The woman had just been killed and dumped into the canal while Sloan was down. But local law enforcement, instead of treating her as a fellow police officer and witness, doesn’t believe in coincidences and considers her to be a suspect. She is immediately fired from the department.
Making matters worse, while she was diving, someone, possibly the killer, has broken into her SUV and stolen her driver’s license. It soon seems possible that the killing could be retribution by a drug cartel that might have ties to local and federal law enforcement. Sloan becomes immediately fearful that the killer now knows where she and her daughter live and will come after them next. She finds that she only has one ally, legendary ex-DEA agent George Solar, who now works as a police consultant. He is the one person she and her family hate more than anyone in the world since he was the detective who sent her uncle to prison. But out of self-defense she is forced to team up with him. To make matters worse, George has a very shady reputation himself. Together they make a cool duo.
Mayne doesn’t waste time on unnecessary descriptions or scenes that slow the action. Everything happens quickly here with many twists, turns and unexpected events. I liked Mayne’s lean way of writing with lots of dialogue that sets the pace of the story. I also enjoyed the developing dynamics in Sloan and George’s relationship. It added an interesting dimension to the story. I can’t overemphasize the importance of water and water activities to the story. Sloan’s love of water and deep connection to it come through loud and clear. I recommend this book to those readers who like police procedurals that work from unique angles.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”