While Key Largo resident Nicholas Harvey grew up in England, he has worked in various capacities in both the United States and Grand Cayman as a driver, race engineer and finally as a senior manager at the top level of motor racing. Harvey published his first novel, “Twelve Mile Bank,” in 2017 and became a full-time writer in 2019. “Queen of the Island Skies” is the sixth installment of his AJ Bailey adventure series. When he’s not writing, Harvey and his wife now tour the globe enjoying motorcycles, mountains and dive boats.
The ongoing protagonist of the series is Annabelle Jayne Bailey (known as AJ) who is a dive boat captain in Grand Cayman. AJ’s ongoing companions are boyfriend Jackson and Nora, an 18-year-old Norwegian girl. Each book can be read as part of a series or as a standalone novel.
The timeframe of the book goes back and forth between 1958 and 2020. This is probably the first book that I have reviewed that makes COVID-19 a part of the background of the story.
The book begins in 1958 with Mad Dingo Doyle flying an illegal cargo of firearms in the Beechcraft Model 18 plane that he has named Queen of the Island Skies. He develops engine problems because of some contaminated fuel that had been put into his plane by an unscrupulous fuel retailer in Acapulco and has to ditch in the ocean near Grand Cayman. Besides the arms, Dingo is carrying a fortune in diamonds on the plane. He is rescued by two Cayman fishermen. He does not ask them to help him recover the diamonds since he’s not sure whether he can trust them or not, so the jewels go down with the plane.
Now the story moves to 2020. AJ is recruited by Dingo’s grandson to find the plane from clues provided by his mother and recover the diamonds. Needless to say, things do not go according to Hoyle. The story continues to revert from the past to the present and from the point of view of Dingo and the modern-day treasure hunters. A side story is about the grandson’s mother’s life as the wife of a Mexican cartel leader. It all dovetails nicely into the main plot.
I enjoyed reading this book. It was well paced and had an interesting plot. It transported me back to both Grand Cayman and Acapulco, two places I have enjoyed visiting. It was apparent that the author knew both locations well. His knowledge of technical diving, an area I know very little about, seemed well researched and filled in my knowledge gaps. I was surprised by the timeliness of including the pandemic lockdown in the story. I can’t complain about the editing. All in all, the book was a fun diversionary read.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’