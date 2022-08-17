“The Wreck” is Landon Beach’s debut novel. His inexperience shows, but that did not ruin the book for me. I’ll explain more fully later in this review.
The book is a standalone novel taking place in Michigan on Lake Huron. The protagonists are Nate and Brooke Martin, a vacationing schoolteacher couple. As the story begins, Nate finds a 17th century gold coin one morning while walking along the beach. This was a highly unlikely occurrence since there was no evidence that any ships were used to transport gold during the 1700s, and no known gold-laden shipwrecks had ever been reported or recorded in this area. A local refers him to a reclusive, grouchy old Coast Guard widower retiree named Abner Hutch to see if there might be some explanation. Hutch becomes intrigued, and the story takes off from there.
It took the author a long time to set things up. The story begins slowly, but then builds to a climax. While it had some serpentine plot twists, cliff-like peaks and cavernous valleys, the pace might seem erratic to some readers. It is obvious that Beach either knows his subject well or researched it well. This attention to detail and descriptions of the nautical experience will interest some readers but others may find that he has spent an inordinate amount of time describing the boating details with long explanations about diving and diving equipment, boating preparation and items found on a boat. These passages can take the reader out of the story and cause skimming over these paragraphs. The author also has lengthy commentaries on the history of the area that I found to be informative, but other readers may not. For me, it did bring Great Lakes’ maritime history, a topic I know very little about, to life. By the way, the author’s clever name Landon Beach (Land on Beach) probably went over some heads.
The allure of the Great Lakes and the surrounding area made a great backdrop for this story since they are an “everyday” place. It seems that too many books in the genre take place repeatedly in overused famous or exotic locales such Washington, D.C., Rome, Paris, New York or some island paradise. The Michigan shores in the summertime seemed like a refreshing venue change.
As I said before, pacing is sometimes an issue. This is common with less experienced novelists. Most of the action takes place in the last 15% of the book, making the climax and conclusion somewhat abrupt. There are some sexual overtones in one side story concerning the Martins’ unresolved daily preoccupation with their efforts to conceive their first child that contributed nothing to the tale and could easily have been eliminated.
While this is a plot-driven story, the author’s character development was pretty good, and his dialogue was well written. The character that I probably enjoyed the most was the curmudgeon “Old Salt” Abner Hutch. He was every bit as bold, irascible, irreverent and mysterious as Quint in Peter Benchley’s classic novel “Jaws.” I also found myself thinking about Benchley’s “The Deep,’ the Matthew McConaughey/Kate Hudson movie “Fool’s Gold” or a Clive Cussler book as I read this story.
In conclusion, this was a pretty good first effort, and I would read this author again in the future.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”