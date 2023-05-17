Book cover

‘Death in Paradise’ by J.E. Trent. Google Books Kindle edition.

J.E. Trent has lived in Hawaii for 22 years and effectively uses his knowledge of the area to enhance the reader’s experience. This comes through in many ways from his treatment of island family relationships to his use of lots of local colloquialisms.

“Death in Paradise” takes place on Kona. The protagonist is divorced Los Angeles Police Department detective Jessica Kealoha. Twenty years prior she had been a cop on Kona, but someone tried to frame her with stolen evidence. She quit when she got cleared, left her family and friends behind, and moved to the mainland. Her father, Mike Murphy, was white; her mother was Asian. His side of the family is law enforcement; her mother’s side is Japanese Yakuza. Jessica is exotically pretty, intelligent, loyal, feisty and strong both mentally and physically. She is the friend everyone wishes they had.

