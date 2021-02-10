Give your valentine the jewels of the garden, the popular pentas shrub (Pentas lanceolata). These treasures can be admired year after year. The Greek words mean five petals and spear shaped. The leaves are shaped like a lance or spear. This is a bedding plant that comes with flowers the colors of expensive jewels: amethyst, lavender, ruby red, pink tourmaline and white diamonds surrounded by emerald green foliage.
The flowers are grouped in clusters of tiny five petaled blooms. A group of little blooms make a 2- to 4-inch-wide cluster. I like this bloom because it reminds me that although each of us is a separate flower, we are all still connected and thrive by being together.
Pentas bloom profusely all year long. All they need is water, sunshine and warm weather. Actually, the plant also does well in light shade.
Think about taking your morning sweetie and a cup of coffee to see the blossoms sparkle in the vibrant morning light. Try singing an early morning song.
Or imagine taking your valentine and a glass of wine to view them in the evening twilight and watch the blooms glow in the fading light. Hold hands and make unforgettable memories. Add an evening chant, like “Go into the night tenderly.”
Commemorate the evening by recording the colors and light in a watercolor painting. Use it as a background for a nature poem. These creative activities add joy to these isolated times of COVID illnesses.
Bouquets fade, but pentas thrive with age, just like two valentines make thicker memories year after year. Touching another person by holding hands turns on personal pleasure centers in the brain.
In order to get more blooms, deadhead the faded pentas blossoms. The plant will rush to replace the removed flower and the shrub will get bushier and even more flowers.
When planting, leave some space as the growth of pentas is fast. With proper watering, pentas can grow 5 feet high and 4 feet across. They attract hummingbirds and butterflies. Blooming ceases when the temperatures drop into the 60s, but it will resume blooming when temperatures warm up.
Pentas do not have enemies. They cheerfully prosper in the garden. I think that they fill the garden with laughter. Ask them how they are and they respond with “Terrific!” And they are.
To make more pentas shrubs simply cut off some soft ends, dip them in root toner and plant them in wet sand. In two weeks, roots appear. Voila! A new garden jewel.
Pentas look good when a number of them are planted together, filling up a whole section of the garden. Don’t be afraid to shape the plant by pruning. Pentas are sturdy and fast to replace the pruned shrubbery.
If you would like to see one in person and talk to our experts, go to the Key West Garden Club in West Martello Tower at 1100 Atlantic Blvd. It is free and open daily. Pentas are available at many plant stores and are inexpensive. This Florida native will please your garden and always remind you and your valentine of the splendid gift of natural beauty. Using the color of a birth month in a monolithic mass is a constant reminder of adoration. Being adored and adoring someone is a huge boost to the ego, not to mention physical and mental health.
