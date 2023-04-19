Cooking meals that bring your loved ones joy is often objective No. 1 but creating those flavorful favorites on an appropriate budget is an important aspect of family-friendly recipes. A few simple steps, like developing good grocery shopping habits, can put smiles on hungry faces without leaving a dent in your finances.

Consider these tips from the experts at Healthy Family Project along with its produce partners, which are on their 2023 Mission for Nutrition to improve access to fresh produce that’s essential in alleviating many public health and personal wellness challenges. This year’s partners are donating funds to increase the accessibility to fruits and vegetables in schools through the Foundation for Fresh Produce.