Author Ian W. Sainsbury, a married father of two who claims to live with a flatulent dog, has one of the most unusual resumés I have read in a long time. He lives in East Anglia, U.K. In 1987 he dropped out of college to join a circus to provide musician accompaniment for monkeys riding on pigs. He then played on cruise ships for over a decade and sang in European piano bars. He then began to direct choirs. If that wasn’t odd enough, he then spent five years as a standup comic and wrote both music and material for a Las Vegas ventriloquist. He currently writes novels. “The Picture on the Fridge” is his debut psychological thriller.
I need to be careful not to give away too much about this plot. The book’s protagonist is Mags Barkworth, a mother and housewife. Mags is a troubled person who has been in treatment for over a decade after a life-changing tragedy. She deals with a lot of anxiety and sees a therapist on a regular basis. Her husband, Bradley, is a genetic scientist who spends half his time in Boston doing research and the other half of his time with his family in London. They have an 11-year-old daughter named Tamara. Mags does not connect with her husband. It seems to her like everything about their relationship is rehearsed and that his only true concern is about their daughter. Mags is in a controlling marriage and has never gotten over the stillborn death of Tam’s twin sister, Clara. Bradley is not a supportive husband to the troubled Mags.
Everything in her life comes to a halt when Mags is called to school because of concerns about Tamara. After she arrives, she is told that her daughter has drawn an extremely detailed picture of a place that she’s never been. What’s more, Tam has no recollection of sketching the drawing. This is the beginning of the unravelling of Mag’s life. Now she begins to question everything about her existence. Does her husband really love her? Would he ever do anything to hurt her or their daughter? Is her whole life a lie? Is her idyllic life — a gorgeous husband, a beautiful home, a wonderful and loving child — all a sham? Are the voices in her head that she’s repressed with therapy and anti-depressants telling her a truth she doesn’t want to hear or face? I will stop my synopsis at this point so that I don’t give the plot away.
This book deals with the possible monstrosities of genetic engineering, a subject that all readers may not be comfortable with. It also deals with the subject of telepathy between twins and siblings. While I have read this does occasionally happen, I also have read that it is also an extremely rare occurrence. About a third of the book is told from the antagonist’s point of view. I will warn you also that some of the characters are some of the most repugnant humans that you can ever imagine. Not only was the concept creepy, but the multiple villains were equally revolting as well. I thought I knew where the story was going, but I was very wrong. The author took me on a journey that I didn’t want to take, but I felt compelled to follow.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’