With some books, it is best to go in fairly blind. Rose Carlyle’s “The Girl In the Mirror,” a noirish, psychological thriller with a bite, is one of them. Therefore, I’m going to keep my synopsis of the plot as sketchy as possible.
Summer and Iris are identical twins whose exterior appearance usually fools even their mother and their brother. But inside they are entirely different people. Cynical and insecure Iris has always felt she lived in Summer’s shadow, is jealous of her and wallows in self-pity as she longs for Summer’s lifestyle. Summer is newly married to Adam, a wealthy widower who seems to be perfect. He has even bought their old family yacht for his new bride. Iris is coming out of a failed marriage and doesn’t even have a job. Iris loves her sister, and when Summer calls her and asks for help, she drops everything and heads to Thailand to help her bring the family yacht, Bathsheba, to the Seychelles. But when Iris ends up alone in the middle of the Indian Ocean, she begins to make decisions that could alter and possibly damage the rest of her life. Hopefully, this summary has not given away too much of this plot, which is part thriller, part mystery, and partially a race for a prize.
If I had not been reviewing this book, I might have given up on it, but ultimately I was glad that I didn’t. The first 100 pages (between 30 and 40% of the book) was boring, slow and clunky. The author explains the background of the Carmichael family in far too much detail in backstories in order to set up the family dynamics. She also bombardes the reader with other backstories and technicalities about sailing. There’s a lot a yachting detail and technical lingo in the section where the voyage gets underway. Most of it was akin to a sailboat boom. It went right over my head. By the time someone dies, I was almost willing to kill them myself just to get the story off the ground.
But after that point the story really got moving, becoming fast-paced, atmospheric and haunting. The story pretty much flew from there. While I saw some of the plot twists and turns coming, I was turning the pages too fast to care. I enjoyed the final plot reveal more than I expected.
Negatives: The dialogue between the sisters and Iris and Adam was stilted. The secondary characters were not well developed. Iris’s mother seemed like a cardboard cutout. As in most noir stories, there truly was not one completely likable character in the whole book.
The story is told in the first person from Iris’s point of view, and the first part of her narration does elicit sympathy. But when an opportunity emerges for Iris to step into Summer’s life, a different Iris emerges. She becomes callous and calculating, making me wonder just which one was the true Iris. The lies upon lies will be a turnoff to some readers. Despite Iris’s flaws, I was still drawn to her.
This is Carlyle’s debut novel. Overall, it was twisty and intriguing. While she gave the reader plenty of hints and clues along the way, I was pleasantly shocked at the end and glad I stayed with it.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”