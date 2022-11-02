Soup

Turn your Halloween pumpkin into tasty soup.

After Halloween, the pumpkin is now a bothersome relic. The quirky costumes are discarded in a colorful heap. Sitting on the window sill is the still smiling jack-o’-lantern.

The smile should have been a grim grin, according to a Celtic-Irish legend. The Irish, who brought the concept of vegetable carving to America, created sinister smiles on long-faced turnips for Halloween. They were invoking Stingy Jack, who, in legend, cleverly won a battle for his soul with the Devil by slipping the silver coin the Devil gave him into his pocket next to a Crucifix. Stingy Jack was especially well-equipped to keep evil spirits from entering the house by scaring them away from the open window.