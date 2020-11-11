The largest pumpkin on record is an amazing 2,624 pounds. Roly-poly, round pumpkins are lightly ribbed so they are easier to hold. I am always tempted to fling them to the ground to see them squashed into orange chunks. This inclination is inherited from my Grandpa Emil.
His wife’s kin bragged that they had hidden their pumpkin patch in the Nebraska corn fields so well that no one could find it. That was an irresistible challenge to my grandfather. After finding the pumpkins among the rows of corn, he smashed several of them on top of fence posts. He was called “Crazy” Schultze after that. (The appropriate music is necessary for perfection of actively smashing pumpkins.) There are large pumpkin flinger devices used in contests to see who can fling their pumpkin farthest without breaking it. This is an activity that was probably not envisioned by Leonardo da Vinci when he invented his catapulting war machine originally designed to fling fireballs into castle grounds.
American Indians used pumpkins in cooking and taught early settlers from Europe how to cook them. Pumpkins are high in vitamins A and C.
If you are able to resist smashing pumpkins, clean them by removing excess pulp, remove the seeds and soak the seeds in very salty water overnight. Then spread them on a cookie sheet and bake them in a slow 200 degree oven for two hours. Eat them shells and all. Serve to the kids as snacks or to adults with cocktails. Archaeological traces of this native dish are over 7,000 years old. The cultivation of small pumpkin gourds probably began in Oaxaca, Mexico, about 10,000 years ago. Indians planted pumpkins with corn and beans in mounds as the “three sisters” in their mythology. The practice of planting corn and pumpkins together practiced by my German immigrant ancestors was long an Indian tradition.
There are several varieties of winter squash. Cucurbita pepo, C. maxima and C. argyrosperma are some of the scientific names. Casually, they are also called flying saucers, goose bumps, goosey gourds, or lumps and bumps. The scientific name is derived from the Greek word for melon, pompion. The U.S. produces 1.5 billion pounds in a year. Illinois is the largest producing state with a total of 95% of production. Nestle, under the brand name Libby’s, produces 95% of the processed pumpkin at their plant in Morton, Illinois. They use a different cultivar than the common pumpkin for the processed product. China and India produce more than 50% of the world’s crop of pumpkins.
The winter squash is actually a berry. It comes in various colors from white through yellow to orange. Honeybees are hived in pumpkin fields, giving a second crop of honey as well as the pumpkins.
Stuffed squash baked and served whole looks smashing on a holiday table. Use blue or aqua linens or dishes to make the complementary color, orange or yellow, stand out.
Design a scary face to etch on the shell. Effects will vary depending on how deeply the shell is carved. Think outside the box — or shell. Give the jack-o’lantern a personality. Add curly hair and ears secured with toothpicks. Use the sections that you cut out as well. For safety, use a battery-operated flashlight to light the lantern instead of a candle. Take your lantern on a walk to look for a wandering lost soul. If you see a will-o’wisp of light, take heed!
Literature likes to summon the pumpkin for magic. “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Washington Irving, 1820, mentions a jack-o’lantern carried by a headless horseman who terrifies Ichabod Crane. Cinderella is whisked away in a magic coach made from a pumpkin.
Create your own family magic this unusual Thanksgiving using the American pumpkin.