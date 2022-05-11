Run your finger through a branch of fresh rosemary and delight in its aroma. There is nothing like the smell of truly fresh herbs. I am not speaking of those old “fresh” herbs in the grocery store, which may be weeks from their picking date. I am speaking of the fresh herbs you have grown in your own garden, whether they are found on a porch or on your 15-acre farm. OK, so you don’t have a farm. The next best thing is a really big pot. Really big.
Start by placing a thick layer of rocks on the bottom. They serve two purposes. One, they allow water to accumulate without making the soil soggy. Two, their weight holds the pot down even during very high-wind storms. Next, fill the big pot with potting soil mixed with filler. The tiny herbs will look dwarfed, but remember, the majority of the plant is underground. What we see as leafy greens on top of the soil is only the frosting. The whole cake is buried under the soil. Our entire planet is full of this unseen growth.
Another reason for a big pot, as my little sister gently informed me, is that “some of us forget to water on a consistent basis.” I know how to water the cement through the potted soil. A small pot dries out quickly. Dry, yellow herbs do not have the delectable aroma of green ones. Because I do not follow my own advice, my sister knows that I have owned dry, yellow herbs throughout my herb-growing career.
A big pot also can provide the opportunity to indulge in colorful, artistic flair. Blues and greens slide effortlessly into the landscape. Rusty red provides contrast to the shades of green in the plant. It is OK to put a larger plant in the pot as well. Many herbs like a bit of shade.
Plants can last a long time. The apple tree from which Newton developed the concept of gravity still stands. The olive orchard in the Garden of Gethsemane that was there to celebrate the very first Easter still produces olives. American oak trees, from which hundreds of people were hanged, stand as silent reminders of our history.
Ancient squirrel dens are commonly found in the permafrost layer. A grass seedling from a plant 39,000 years old found in the permafrost was rejuvenated and grew. That is considerably older than the “Methuselah” date palm sprouted in Israel that was grown from a cast off seed 2,000 years old.
The entire planet is alive and growing in its secret underground garden. Twice as much exists below us as exists above ground.
The 2,000-year-old date palm seed that was germinated was male, but other seeds of the date palm may produce a female that could rejuvenate an extinct species.
If you grow plants in big pots or open fields, you are one of the long-standing litany of preservers of agricultural history. Give yourself an environmental star and put a big pot in your future.
