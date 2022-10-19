It’s been a long time since I have had to deal with children. When my two grandsons came to visit (ages 7 and 9) I wondered what I was going to do to entertain them. I thought maybe a game of “I Spy.” That would take care of every place that we visited. A hurricane ravaged, tropical jungle would be a new experience for them filled with numerous new sights to “spy.”
We started our adventure in the nature preserve next to 1800 Atlantic. It had a sturdy wooden sidewalk for grandma.
“Why didn’t the palm trees fall over in the hurricane?” August asked.
“Even though they have skinny trunks and look fragile, they just bend in the wind and let it blow through their branches. They are used to strong winds and hurricanes,” I told him. We went closer to look at the branches.
“Are these two palms the same?” I asked.
“No!” they shot back.
“How are they different?”
Miles raised his hand to point and made circles in the air above the leaf. “This leaf is round,” he noted.
“It looks like a hand with long wiggly fingers, and it is called ‘palmate,’ like the palm of your hand,” I said.
We were looking for some more of this kind of palm when they discovered a different palm frond.
“This leaf only has fingers. Hasn’t got a palm,” I said.
I pulled a feather from the front of my walker to show them.
“See how each strand of the feather comes from the stem?” I riffled the individual strands. “The feathers are called pin feathers, and the leaf on the palm is called ‘pinnate’ because it is shaped like a feather.”
The children raced through the gardens shouting the names of the two leaf types over and over as they identified each palm. I tried to keep up.
“Count the number of different palms you spy,” I suggested. Counting involved another race through the landscape as they shouted out numbers.
“What’s your favorite palm?” I asked, expecting to hear coconut.
“I like the fuzzy old man palm,” August said. He reached for the long hairs growing out of the trunk and smoothed them down.
“He looks scary,” I said. “Maybe he has a spirit that walks around on Halloween and checks upon all the grandchildren. He could be checking on you, too. There are many strange things that happen on Halloween.”
“If he disturbs the hairs I will know that he has been moving around,” August said, adding an extra pat on the hairy old man’s mane of hair.
That was enough information for a day. They learned that leaf shape determines the kind of leaf on a palm and that there are many different kinds of palms. Those are two big lessons.
They are still rarin’ to go and race off down the path. I am exhausted. Visiting grandchildren takes a LOT of energy.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.