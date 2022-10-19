It’s been a long time since I have had to deal with children. When my two grandsons came to visit (ages 7 and 9) I wondered what I was going to do to entertain them. I thought maybe a game of “I Spy.” That would take care of every place that we visited. A hurricane ravaged, tropical jungle would be a new experience for them filled with numerous new sights to “spy.”

We started our adventure in the nature preserve next to 1800 Atlantic. It had a sturdy wooden sidewalk for grandma.