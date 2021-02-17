Color isn’t real. It is how a substance reflects light. If the light is eliminated, like at night, the colors change. So I took a picture of a yellow plant just as the sun was rising over the edge of a roof. When the saffron yellow leaves got full sunlight the shrub brightened to a full golden shimmering yellow.
Painters and photographers train themselves to see the differences in light. We deprived northern immigrants who have moved to sunny Florida remark that things look so much brighter and cheerier down here.
The brain is described as having a great deal of plasticity. That means neurons can easily change or connect and reconnect in unique patterns. It is one of the things that we do when we are in rapid eye movement of dream sleep. Our brains are not quiet when we sleep, they are busy solidifying and filing memories as well as solving emotional problems.
Scientists have noted, for instance, that people who are blind can find an open door by echolocation. Because of the loss of one sense, eyesight, another sense has been heightened. They have trained their hearing to become so acute that they can find the open door space by listening to the sound. Tapping fingernails will do the trick.
Stage actors say they can “read” an audience. They do this by listening and watching the restive movements. Start watching the audiences at events you attend. Watch TV or movie audiences. You will notice that audiences that are quiet and do not move seem more attentive.
Blue is not a color found frequently in plants, but it is in abundance in the blue of the cloudless sky or the teal of the ocean. Unbeknown to most people, we get a large dose of blue light from their TV, computer and cell phone screens. Some people are sensitive neurologically to these lights and become anxious when overexposed. I do not watch TV. I get my news from National Public Radio, news magazines and newspapers.
Hydrangeas are an exception. They are usually purple, but if planted in acidic soil will bloom with blue flowers.
Green plants don’t need flowers to provide yellow colors. Leaves supply zippy streaks of yellow or splotchy spots of sudden charm. There are only three primary colors: red, blue and yellow. Every other color is a combination of two or more of the primary colors.
The green in the leaves is chlorophyll. Without chlorophyll there would be no life on the planet, so it is very important. Sunlight plus green chlorophyll creates oxygen and glucose. The yellow colors in leaves have no chlorophyll. Scientists think that red leaves are a warning to leaf-eating animals that there are toxic chemicals in the leaves and they are to be avoided. New tender leaves are often red, giving them a better chance of developing life-giving chlorophyll as they age and turn green. But this is just a theory. Scientists have created several of these theories, but don’t really know which is correct. Light doesn’t always react the same way hues of paint respond.
Scientists do know that red leaves have more anthocyanins and yellow and orange leaves have more carotenoids. The simplest questions are often the most difficult to answer.
