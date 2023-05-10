Luke Richardson, author of “Kathmandu,” is a native of the South of England. Although the words in his books are all his, the characters, experiences and settings are wholly inspired by the places he’s been and the people he’s traveled beside.

Richardson’s Leo Keane series of books are all set in exotic locales he has frequented: Nepal, Hong Kong, Berlin and Thailand. It quickly becomes apparent as you read his books that he clearly has a love of traveling and has experienced many cities in Asia.